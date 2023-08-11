NBA fans berate Cam Thomas after he makes a bold claim that he can average 25 points per game: "On 32 shots but yes"

Cam Thomas has played two seasons in the NBA showing great potential. Some NBA fans feel that the former LSU Tigers stand-out just needs touches, but on the opposite side, averaging 25 points a game in the league is far-fetched.

In his second season with the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas was able to average 10.6 points while shooting 44% from the field and 38% beyond the three-point line. When asked by Zach Schumaker what he would average if he gets all the touches he needs, Thomas answered that it would easily be 25 points a game.

"Ball on the hand, 25 no doubt. Pretty easy. And that is just me knowing my ability and what I can bring every night," said Thomas. "Cause I see the little stats on Twitter, some games they'd be like if Cam Thomas plays a certain amount of minutes, the average is 30 if he plays this amount of games with his amount of minutes, yeah, I'm just 25."

"If I had the ability to play with the ball in my hand and make the decisions and all that stuff I'd like average 25 points a game easy, no doubt," Thomas added.

Once the interview hit social media, there were mixed reactions from fans. One even said that it would take him 32 to 35 shots to get to 25 points per game.

There may be some doubters, but there are also NBA fans who believe in his potential to be a 25-point scorer in the league.

While some believe that Thomas averaging 25 points per game is possible, they think that it won't be a winning team if he scores that much.

Cam Thomas knew he was a bucket-getter since 8th grade

As the former First-team All-SEC player from LSU, Cam Thomas showed that he has that scorer mentality averaging 23 points in 29 college games.

Heading to his third year in the NBA, Thomas is finding ways to improve his game as a scorer, as it was his role since his early days of playing basketball.

When asked by Schumackaer when he developed the scorer's mindset, Thomas said it was as early as 8th grade.

"That is when I really knew that I'm a bucket-getter and I have the mentality to be a bucket-getter every day and every game I played," said Thomas. "From 8th grade on, I just kept going and just kept working on my craft and trying to find ways to be a bucket-getter than I already was. I just want to keep working on it."

Thomas is in the middle of his rookie contract and the Brooklyn Nets will have him return for the 2023-24 season by picking up the team option. He is expected to be earning $2.2 million in his third year in the league and is eligible for an extension next off-season.

