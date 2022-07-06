“He does everything… He’s impossible to score against" - Paige Bueckers calls Chet Holmgren a “unicorn,” says his ability to do everything on offense will be good for the game

As the NBA Summer League starts this week, all eyes will be on OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Holmgren will get his first chance to showcase his talent as the Thunder make their Summer League debut in Salt Lake City. After that, Oklahoma City will travel to Las Vegas, where the entire league will go toe-to-toe.

Holmgren, who has the potential to be a franchise building block, could prove to be a dominant two-way player.

On ESPN, UConn women's basketball phenom Paige Bueckers spoke about her friendship with Holmgren and how she believes he is going to be a force in the NBA. Bueckers and Holmgren are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She's also a longtime friend of Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft and Holmgren's former high school teammate.

“He's a unicorn," Bueckers said. "He does everything. … We played one-on-one against each other, and he’s impossible to score against."

Chet Holmgren prepares for Summer League with OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 NBA Draft selection Chet Holmgren

After impressing as a freshman at Gonzaga, Chet Holmgren is now getting ready to step into the NBA spotlight. His first chance will be during the team's first two games in Salt Lake City before the team heads to Las Vegas.

Holmgren was one of the top high school prospects before suiting up for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Throughout the season, Holmgren dazzled with his length and defensive ability. One of the country's top shot blockers, Holmgren has the potential to be a dynamic weapon at the NBA level.

There have been plenty of questions about how Holmgren's frame will hold up. Although his length is a great weapon, Holmgren is listed at just 7-feet, 195 pounds. Despite his lack of strength, Holmgren is known for his competitiveness.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Chet Holmgren is slated to make his NBA (summer league) debut tonight for the OKC Thunder.



🍿🍿🍿 Chet Holmgren is slated to make his NBA (summer league) debut tonight for the OKC Thunder.🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/XyrCJuUYv0

At Gonzaga, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

Holmgren, a consensus second-team All-American, was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Holmgren won three awards, including the Gatorade National Player of the Year, as the nation's best high school player as a senior at Minnehaha Academy.

His father, Dave, is a 7-footer who played center for the University of Minnesota.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far