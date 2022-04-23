"He has failed spectacularly as an NBA owner" - Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler blasts Michael Jordan's tenure as Hornets owner after James Borrego firing

Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler has lambasted Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan for firing coach James Borrego.

Jordan has been the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010. His success as a player has not translated into ownership, though, as the Hornets have only made the NBA Playoffs three times during his tenure.

They did qualify for the play-in tournament the past two years but were blown out both times. The Hornets were beaten by the Indiana Pacers 144-117 last year and by the Atlanta Hawks 103-74 this season.

More than a week after the Hornets were eliminated from the play-in tournament, Jordan fired coach James Borrego. He was in-charge of the Hornets for four seasons, compiling a 138-163 record.

The move to dismiss Borrego was a surprise, as the Hornets have improved in the last two years. They had their first winning season since 2016 and qualified for the play-in tournament twice. Borrego also helped develop the team's young roster that includes LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Fowler was critical of Jordan after the firing of Borrego. He pointed out the Hornets' lack of success under Jordan's ownership. He believes Jordan is the GOAT but not a great owner. Fowler said:

"Firing Borrego is justifiable, given his mediocre record. You know something else that would be just as justified? If Jordan fired himself. For all of Jordan’s extraordinary success as an NBA player, and he’s still the best basketball player ever, he has failed spectacularly as an NBA owner," Fowler wrote.

Since Jordan became the owner of the Hornets, they have made the postseason three times. The Hornets were swept in the first round in 2010 and 2014, while they were eliminated in seven games in 2016.

Under Jordan's ownership, the Hornets have had four coaches and three general managers. However, Charlotte's main problem has been in the draft. Since 2010, the Hornets have passed or overlooked a lot of future great players.

They include Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.

The only pick the Hornets got right was LaMelo Ball in 2020. He was the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and was named in his first All-Star team this season. However, to make Ball happy, the front office has to do their best to surround him with the best team possible.

Michael Jordan wanted to move on from James Borrego

Former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets waited 10 days before deciding the future of coach James Borrego. The 44-year-old was fired on Friday after four years in Charlotte.

The team has improved in the last two seasons, but Michael Jordan reportedly wanted to move on from Borrego after two poor performances in the play-in tournament. According to Shams Charania of "The Athletic," Jordan made the decision to dismiss Borrego and find his team a new coach.

"The ultimate decision maker in Charlotte that got James Borrego fired I'm told, Michael Jordan," Charania said.

