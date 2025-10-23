'He had faked the injury" - Brian Windhorst Shockingly Claims NBA Used Injury Narrative To Bury Terry Rozier Gambling Controversy

NBA insider Brian Windhorst further explained the case involving Terry Rozier, amid his investigation and arrest on Friday. Federal authorities started investigating the Miami Heat guard in January due to a betting scandal that stemmed from a game in 2023. At that time, Rozier was still with the Charlotte Hornets.Although he was still under investigation, the league allowed Rozier to continue playing. However, the veteran point guard was arrested on Thursday, together with Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. According to reports, Rozier, Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones became involved in a wider federal investigation.In the recent episode of &quot;The Rich Eisen Show,&quot; the ESPN insider suggested that the league had faked Rozier's injury to hide the investigation. &quot;The sports books caught the irregular betting on Terry Rozier the day it happened, the morning it happened,&quot; Windhorst said. &quot;when all of a sudden, there was hundreds and thousands of dollars coming in on Terry Rozier unders for a relatively meanlingless game in March.According to Windhorst, the sports books informed the NBA about it, and Rozier was ruled out due to injury. But the insider claimed that the guard wasn't injured. Rather, the league had already started the investigation into the Heat player.&quot;Rozier didn't play the rest of the season and he had faked the injury. So, it wasn't cause of the injury. The NBA pulled him. They pulled Jontay Porter, too.Even after the accusations, the NBA allowed Rozier to continue playing. The ESPN analyst suggested that it's because the league hasn't proven the player's guilt.&quot;I don't know if Terry Rozier is guilty. The NBA, obviously, didn't feel that he was, or they wouldn't have let him play.&quot;Amid the issue and arrest of Rozier, recent reports said that the player has been put on immediate leave by the NBA.Terry Rozier is set to be released from federal custodyTerry Rozier was arrested on Thursday morning by federal authorities. Fortunately for the Heat guard, he won't stay in jail for long. According to Mike Valente, Rozier will be released on the same day after putting his $6 million home as collateral for a bond. However, he has to surrender his passport.&quot;Rozier WILL be released today. Had to put up his $6 million FL property as collateral for bond,&quot; Valente reported. &quot;He walked into court handcuffed &amp; shackled at the ankles. was wearing a Hornets hoodie. Defense attorney called EDNY prosecutors’ behavior “draconian” @news6wkmg&quot;Mike Valente @ValenteReportsLINKBREAKING: Rozier WILL be released today. Had to put up his $6 million FL property as collateral for bond. He walked into court handcuffed &amp;amp;amp; shackled at the ankles. was wearing a Hornets hoodie. Defense attorney called EDNY prosecutors’ behavior “draconian” @news6wkmgSimilar to Terry Rozier, the Blazers' head coach is also set to be released. Billups also needs to surrender his passport, and is not allowed to get involved in any &quot;gambling activities, have firearms or travel.&quot;