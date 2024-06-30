"He feels disrespected" - NBA insider believes Klay Thompson will walk away from insulting $20 million GSW offer

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is recognized as a prominent figure, but unfortunately, contract negotiations have not gone as planned. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that a break-up between both parties seems imminent as the offseason is setting up to be a crucial time for the franchise.

The last few seasons have shown the Warriors guard in the twilight years of his career. Regarded as a marksman from beyond the arc, Thompson has struggled to be efficient and consistent with his shooting touch. Be that as it may, the notion remains that he still has a lot left in the tank for a couple more outings.

Haynes shared his report on NBA TV, detailing that a low $20 million contract was offered.

"I know first hand that Klay [Thompson] is disappointed in where negotiations have gotten to this point," Thompson said, "to the fact that he's looking elsewhere. ... I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20 million-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is."

After a disappointing finish to last season, the Warriors front office is looking to revamp its roster to maximize the remaining years of Stephen Curry. Adding more competent pieces around their superstar is critical, considering they play in a tough conference.

Klay Thompson showed appreciation for the support he has received from his Warriors teammates and coach

The Warriors were handed a disappointing 118-94 from the Kings in the Play-In Tournament. Post the game, Klay Thompson expressed gratitude for receiving support from his teammates and coach amid contract negotiations.

"It means a lot," Thompson said (per ESPN's Kendra Andrews). "I mean, we've been through the highest of highs and lows. Whether it's losing a championship, winning a championship, missing the playoffs, we've been through everything together, so that does mean a lot. It makes me grateful to have the times I've had with them. Like, that was pretty historic stuff."

Thompson has contributed during his tenure with the Warriors with fellow franchise core pieces Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Be that as it may, NBA dynasties don't usually end on a high note, except for a few teams who were able to defy the odds. With Thompson and Green past their prime, it presents an interesting challenge for the Warriors franchise in maneuvering the future.

There is no report on where Klay Thompson will end up before the upcoming season commences.