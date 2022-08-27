“He feels that understandably, ‘I’m an A+++ student… One of the greatest students ever, so why do I catch so much grief?’” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant hates being psychoanalysed

Kevin Durant, one of the NBA's most mercurial superstars, is not immune to flaws. like every human. NBA analyst Nick Wright believes that the two-time champ is not receptive to people commenting on him aside from his basketball abilities.

Undoubtedly, his game is among the league's most elite. However, he has often found himself on the receiving end of criticism for a few decisions. Wright has never backed down from pointing out the hitches in Durant's career. The former MVP has also called out the analyst for doing so several times.

"He hates when people psychoanalyze him, so I apologize, but I will do it anyway," Wright said on 'The Dan Patrick Show.'

"He wants to be judged purely on a nothing but how-good-of-a-basketball-player-are-you metric, and he feels that, understandably, 'I'm an A-plus, plus, plus student in that category, one of the greatest students ever, so why do I catch so much grief.

"And it's because in these shows and not just on television or radio, but in barber shops, everywhere with friends, whatever group chats, we talk about how you lead a team, what type of teammate you are. We have those kind of conversations, and KD doesn't seem to think those are fair or like those, but that's just part of how people consume sports."

Durant is one of the league's biggest stars. This can attract a lot of positive and negative attention. But that is something that neither Durant nor anybody else can stop. Playing in a league like the NBA, there are comparisons and debates which he will be a part of. There will not always be a positive analysis as every person views the game differently.

Will Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a deep playoff run next season?

Kevin Durant has been in the headlines throughout the offseason after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. However, now that he has come to an agreement with the franchise, it will be interesting to see how he plays next season.

Many analysts believe that the atmosphere in the locker room could be tumultuous considering all that has happened in the offseason.

They have a strong roster with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons also set to return. Along with the Big Three of Durant, Irving and Simmons, there are a lot of other positives for the Nets.

They have players like Patty Mills and Seth Curry, who can be tough to stop when they get going. The team added to that duo by bringing in T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neal, both of whom are proven players.

Durant will be under a lot of pressure as he hasn't yet delivered a championship to Brooklyn. They certainly have a strong chance to get the better of their opponents. But considering the array of strong teams in the East, the Nets will have to be locked in from the start if they are to win the conference.

