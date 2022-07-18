“He is feverishly working behind the scenes to try to figure something out” - Skip Bayless believes only Pat Riley can figure out a way to trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets over two weeks ago. While no team has met the Nets' demands, Skip Bayless believes Pat Riley is trying to figure something out.

Rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are a desired landing spot for Durant. They don't seem to have the pieces to pull off the trade. Losing two of their most valuable players is currently not an option.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” https://t.co/5nOCEJklfR

There have been reports that the Heat are looking to trade Duncan Robinson. A league executive believes the sharpshooter could command an unprotected first-round pick.

Many have given their opinion on the KD trade saga. For example, Jerry West believes Durant will stay with the Nets. However, Bayless thinks Riley can pull off a spectacular move.

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," Bayless said:

(From 6:18)

"There's one man who I hold in the highest regard just the way I do Jerry West, who also has deep Laker connections that man is now running the Miami Heat and that man is Pat Riley.

"If anybody can figure something out like this in ways that to the naked eye you can't see it. Trust me but, and by all accounts, he is feverishly working behind the scenes to try to figure something out (for KD).

"I believe Pat thinks of Kevin what Jerry thinks of Kevin. In so doing, Pat says, 'I wanna win at least one more title here before I'm finished, and the one guy who can do that for me the fastest is that guy. If in fact he's available, I have to figure out how to go get him at any cost.'"

Miami reached the NBA Finals in 2020 but have not won a championship since LeBron James left in 2014. They will have a legitimate chance of contending for the 2023 title with KD.

Kevin Durant might stay with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Although Durant has requested a move this summer, there is a chance he will start the 2022-23 season with the Nets. The franchise has clarified they will only move Durant for a valuable deal.

No team has matched the Nets' steep demands. The Nets reportedly want All-Star caliber players and numerous draft picks in return.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@wojespn "The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant." "The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant."—@wojespn https://t.co/HjdpkIlIsh

Durant's value skyrocketed after the Rudy Gobert trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves sent several players and four draft picks in return for Gobert.

Durant may have to return with the Nets.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Former NBA Shooting Guard



@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld https://t.co/zvf4axKBOB

Kevin Durant is entering the first of his four-year $194 million contract extension with the Nets. If he stays, the Nets will have another opportunity to move him before the trade deadline or in the 2023 summer.

