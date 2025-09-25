  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  • "He was fighting against that knee" - NBA insider raises concern with troubling update on Joel Embiid’s 76ers return

"He was fighting against that knee" - NBA insider raises concern with troubling update on Joel Embiid’s 76ers return

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 25, 2025 20:05 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Brian Windhorst shares concerning update on Joel Embiid (image credit: IMAGN)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was limited to just 19 games last season, which was a career-low for him. Heading into the offseason, the former MVP and the team's medical staff faced a big decision regarding his next move, given his lingering knee issues.

Ad

NBA insider Brian Windhorst isn't sure whether Embiid or the 76ers will provide a concrete return timeline during the team's media day on Friday.

"I know that there's gonna be a big focus of when Joel Embiid is gonna be able to play, and I'm not sure that you're going to get a firm answer on that tomorrow or even in the near future," Windhorst said on Thursday, via "NBA Today."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What I think the 76ers want is not so much about when he can start playing. It's about when he does begin playing, keeping him sustainably on the court. Because he was never right last year. From the first moment of training camp, he was never right. He was fighting against that knee."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When healthy, Embiid has shown that he's one of the best players in the NBA. However, injuries have largely defined his career.

Ad

Joel Embiid appears to have slimmed down ahead of training camp

There has been tons of talk this offseason surrounding the transformations of Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Doncic notably dedicated himself to a new diet and fitness routine, fasting for a large portion of the day. Meanwhile, Williamson has reportedly been working out at the Pelicans' practice facility all summer to keep his weight down.

Ad

Photos shared by the 76ers on Wednesday showed a slimmed down Joel Embiid, which could help the former MVP remain healthy.

Ad

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Danny Pommells weighed in on the situation, dropping the "Slim-biid" nickname coined by fans on social media.

"The internet kind of erupted when we got the photos from who is trickling into the Sixers practice facility and training camp and Joel Slim-biid, some people are calling him, because the big fella seems to have shed a few pounds," Pommells said on Sept. 18, via the "Sixers Talk" podcast.
Ad
"He looks in better shape. The photos the Sixers released on their Instagram that I saw, I didn't see a brace on his knee. I didn't see anything holding him back."

With several members of the team on the mend, it'll be interesting to see how the 76ers fare early in the 2025-26 season.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications