"He was fighting against that knee" - NBA insider raises concern with troubling update on Joel Embiid’s 76ers return

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was limited to just 19 games last season, which was a career-low for him. Heading into the offseason, the former MVP and the team's medical staff faced a big decision regarding his next move, given his lingering knee issues.NBA insider Brian Windhorst isn't sure whether Embiid or the 76ers will provide a concrete return timeline during the team's media day on Friday.&quot;I know that there's gonna be a big focus of when Joel Embiid is gonna be able to play, and I'm not sure that you're going to get a firm answer on that tomorrow or even in the near future,&quot; Windhorst said on Thursday, via &quot;NBA Today.&quot;&quot;What I think the 76ers want is not so much about when he can start playing. It's about when he does begin playing, keeping him sustainably on the court. Because he was never right last year. From the first moment of training camp, he was never right. He was fighting against that knee.&quot;When healthy, Embiid has shown that he's one of the best players in the NBA. However, injuries have largely defined his career.Joel Embiid appears to have slimmed down ahead of training campThere has been tons of talk this offseason surrounding the transformations of Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.Doncic notably dedicated himself to a new diet and fitness routine, fasting for a large portion of the day. Meanwhile, Williamson has reportedly been working out at the Pelicans' practice facility all summer to keep his weight down.Photos shared by the 76ers on Wednesday showed a slimmed down Joel Embiid, which could help the former MVP remain healthy.NBC Sports Philadelphia's Danny Pommells weighed in on the situation, dropping the &quot;Slim-biid&quot; nickname coined by fans on social media.&quot;The internet kind of erupted when we got the photos from who is trickling into the Sixers practice facility and training camp and Joel Slim-biid, some people are calling him, because the big fella seems to have shed a few pounds,&quot; Pommells said on Sept. 18, via the &quot;Sixers Talk&quot; podcast.&quot;He looks in better shape. The photos the Sixers released on their Instagram that I saw, I didn't see a brace on his knee. I didn't see anything holding him back.&quot;With several members of the team on the mend, it'll be interesting to see how the 76ers fare early in the 2025-26 season.