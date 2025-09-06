  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • "He finally got a ring" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony has Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders by son Kiyan Anthony

"He finally got a ring" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony has Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders by son Kiyan Anthony

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 06, 2025 04:02 GMT
&quot;He finally got a ring&quot; - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony has Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders by son Kiyan Anthony. [photo: @nba/IG]
"He finally got a ring" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony has Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders by son Kiyan Anthony. [photo: @nba/IG]

Carmelo Anthony told reporters on Friday that he was ready to be “brought in by the basketball gods” into the Hall of Fame. He added that he would and “be in the moment” when that time arrives. That moment came when his son, Kiyan Anthony, draped the orange jacket over his shoulders in the HOF ceremony to cap a legendary basketball career.

Ad

Fans reacted to the viral scene shared by the Anthonys.

“He finally got a ring!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Carmelo Anthony earned an orange jacket and a commemorative ring as part of the 2025 HOF class. He is a member of a group that includes former players Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Referee Danny Crawford, coach Billy Donovan, Heat owner Micky Arison and the 2008 U.S. Olympic team also made the list.

Melo never managed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 19 seasons in the NBA. The closest Anthony came to winning the title was in 2009 when the Denver Nuggets lost to the eventual champion LA Lakers in the conference finals.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony had a chance to join LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami in 2010, but eventually turned down the opportunity. The 10x All-Star said heading into the HOF that he did not want to be the fourth option with the Heat. Without Melo, the “Heatles” won two championships in four years behind their star trio.

Still, the 6-foot-7 forward deserves his spot in the HOF. He earned six All-NBA teams and won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season. Anthony helped Team USA to Olympic golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony only former player on 2025 HOF class without championship ring

Dwight Howard won his lone championship ring with the LA Lakers in 2020. Sue Bird and Maya Moore each bagged four in the WNBA while Sylvia Fowles owned two. Carmelo Anthony is the only former player on the 2025 HOF class without a title in pro basketball.

Regardless, Anthony deserves his spot in the pantheon of basketball greats behind a career built on scoring baskets. The former Denver Nuggets star remains at No. 10 in the all-time career regular-season scoring list with 28,289.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony’s scoring exploits also translated on the international scene. Melo’s 336 points in the Olympics are second on the Team USA scoring ladder behind Kevin Durant’s 435.

An NBA title evaded Melo in nearly two decades of NBA basketball. No one would doubt, though, that he deserves the HOF ring he received on Friday for a legendary career.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications