"He finally got a ring" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony has Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders by son Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony told reporters on Friday that he was ready to be “brought in by the basketball gods” into the Hall of Fame. He added that he would and “be in the moment” when that time arrives. That moment came when his son, Kiyan Anthony, draped the orange jacket over his shoulders in the HOF ceremony to cap a legendary basketball career.

Fans reacted to the viral scene shared by the Anthonys.

“He finally got a ring!”

Depressed Warriors Fan @JoshC1104 He finally got a ring!

One fan said:

FirstSportz @FirstSportzUSA Carmelo fully deserved this ❤️

Another fan added:

Mr. Mack @_Shawneemack43 My favorite player besides Kobe 🥹 I’m rooting for Kiyan to be just as great enough to put on that same jacket one day (no rush, no pressure)

One more fan continued:

Jerline Thompson @JerlineT32075 This is beautiful!!!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Another fan reacted:

Gunzther @gunzther Ni**as used to debate if he was HOF lmao hope y'all are crying right now

Carmelo Anthony earned an orange jacket and a commemorative ring as part of the 2025 HOF class. He is a member of a group that includes former players Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Referee Danny Crawford, coach Billy Donovan, Heat owner Micky Arison and the 2008 U.S. Olympic team also made the list.

Melo never managed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 19 seasons in the NBA. The closest Anthony came to winning the title was in 2009 when the Denver Nuggets lost to the eventual champion LA Lakers in the conference finals.

Carmelo Anthony had a chance to join LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami in 2010, but eventually turned down the opportunity. The 10x All-Star said heading into the HOF that he did not want to be the fourth option with the Heat. Without Melo, the “Heatles” won two championships in four years behind their star trio.

Still, the 6-foot-7 forward deserves his spot in the HOF. He earned six All-NBA teams and won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season. Anthony helped Team USA to Olympic golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Carmelo Anthony only former player on 2025 HOF class without championship ring

Dwight Howard won his lone championship ring with the LA Lakers in 2020. Sue Bird and Maya Moore each bagged four in the WNBA while Sylvia Fowles owned two. Carmelo Anthony is the only former player on the 2025 HOF class without a title in pro basketball.

Regardless, Anthony deserves his spot in the pantheon of basketball greats behind a career built on scoring baskets. The former Denver Nuggets star remains at No. 10 in the all-time career regular-season scoring list with 28,289.

Carmelo Anthony’s scoring exploits also translated on the international scene. Melo’s 336 points in the Olympics are second on the Team USA scoring ladder behind Kevin Durant’s 435.

An NBA title evaded Melo in nearly two decades of NBA basketball. No one would doubt, though, that he deserves the HOF ring he received on Friday for a legendary career.

