"He finna own Chet": NBA fans brace for league-altering sights as Victor Wembanyama's minute restriction eases 

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to face the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Gregg Popovich needs Wemby to play extra minutes against powerful OKC. Another possible reason why Wembanyama plays more minutes could be because he's facing fellow top rookie Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren and Wembanyama have been going neck-and-neck on the NBA's rookie ladder. They've faced off on several occasions and have each other's number. Fans on social media are excited to see the up-and-coming stars battle again. With Wembanyama's minutes increasing on Wednesday, fans are anticipating that he'll take over and dominate.

Here's what some fans said on Twitter:

"He finna own Chet."

"Chet is not safe tonight 🍿 "

"Imagine the stats this dude would have with 35 mins a night."

"Lemme bet on dude rq Chet about to get cooked."

"takevover time ♨️ "

"He tryna sick him on Chet lol."

"Bro trynna send Chet a message or some"

"Yeah it's wraps they fully unleashing him now"

Victor Wembanyama is back on top of the rookie leaderboard

Victor Wembanyana

Throughout 13 weeks, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have gone back and forth overtaking each other in the rookie ladder race. Since the third week of the season, Wembanyama has claimed the top spot on six different weeks. As for Holmgren, he's been the leader for five weeks.

As of weeks 12 and 13, Wembanyama remains the leader for the Rookie of the Year race, according to the NBA. His placement at the top is well-deserved considering how exceptional he has performed since the beginning of the new year. Ever since 2024 started, Wemby began to look more like a star compared to the previous months.

Since Jan. 2, Wembanyama has averaged 24.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. The towering Frenchman has been more deserving of the top spot compared to Holmgren, who's only averaging 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and 2.3 bpg this month. Keep in mind that Wemby has notched his numbers this month with only 25.3 minutes of play.

Now that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich plans on increasing his minutes starting Wednesday against the OKC Thunder, who knows what more Victor Wembanyama can do? Given the way he's played recently with the limited time he had, it's likely that his numbers would gradually increase especially if coach Pop decides to add more playing time in the games to come.

Looking at Wembanyama's current status, if he manages to keep his current game up until the end of the season, then it might be impossible for Chet Holmgren to keep up and make a successful case for the Rookie of the Year award.

