"He was fired mid interview" - NBA fans react hilariously to Nico Harrison's accidental lockout moment after his press conference

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison did his end-of-season presser on Monday. This came after the Mavericks failed to secure a playoff spot following their loss in the Play-In Tournament. After the presser, many fans thought it was hilarious that Harrison was accidentally locked out.

Harrison faced a lot of questions about what had happened in the 2024-25 NBA season and - for the most part - it was about his decision to trade away All-Star guard Luka Doncic. Additionally, there were questions about the franchise's plans moving forward after an injury-riddled season.

After he answered the final question, however, the executive got up from his seat and headed to the door. Unfortunately, the Mavs's general manager couldn't open the door because he had accidentally locked himself out.

Watch the video of Nico Harrison trying to open the door below.

After seeing the video, many fans thought it was hilarious and had something to say about Harrison. Here are some of what the fans said about the executive.

"He was fired mid interview," a fan said.

"Lmaoo poor Nico, gotta watch those doors 😆" another fan commented.

"Nicos presser so fire, they had to lock the doors to keep him from spittin more heat!" a fan said.

More fans were hoping to see Harrison get fired from his position.

"This is going to be so glorious when he finally gets fired," a fan said.

"Hopefully he got a text that he was fired," another fan said.

"I hope and pray that’s the last time I ever hear that man talk," one fan commented.

Also read: Nico Harrison audaciously justifies avoiding dismissal by Mavericks amid backlash for Luka Doncic trade

Nico Harrison defends himself and gives a reason why he shouldn't be fired

During Nico Harrison's presser, there were hard-hitting questions directed at the executive. Most were questions about the reason behind his decision to trade Doncic to the LA Lakers. However, a brave reporter brought up the "Fire Nico" chants by asking the general manager why he thinks he shouldn't be fired.

Harrison answered with this:

"One, I think I've done a really good job here and I don't think I can be judged by the injuries this year," Harrison said. "You have to judge the totality from beginning to end. I think I have a really good working relationship with Patrick [Dumont]."

Aside from his defense for why he shouldn't be fired, Harrison also revealed that he had no idea how much the Mavericks fan base loved Doncic. According to the executive, he knew the Slovenian star was a big hit among the fans. However, he was unaware of the level of love fans had for the 6-foot-6 guard.

Also read: Report: Nico Harrison fired 3 Mavericks employees he viewed as Luka Doncic's "enablers"

