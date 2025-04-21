Nico Harrison audaciously justifies avoiding dismissal by Mavericks amid backlash for Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks' general manager Nico Harrison has been at the center of a criticism storm ever since the Mavs traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Harrison attended a post-game press conference on Sunday after the Mavs narrowly missed the playoffs following a 120-106 loss to the Grizzlies in the Play-In tournament.

During the press conference, a reporter outrightly asked Harrison for his thoughts on why he should not be fired. The Mavs' general manager responded to the question calmly and boldly.

"Well, one I think I have done a really good job here and I don't think I can be judged by the injuries this year. We have to judge from totality, from beginning to the end.".

Harrison revealed that he had a really good working relationship with the franchise owners and expressed confidence in the Dallas-based team's championship contention chances next season.

On Feb. 3, the basketball world received probably the biggest shock of the decade after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks had traded their superstar Luka Doncic. The trade was received fairly badly by the Mavs fans, who were not satisfied with Anthony Davis and Max Christie as the return from the trade.

There was a huge backlash where the people even held a fake funeral to mourn the loss of their superstar, who had led them to the Western Conference finals last season.

Nico Harrison reveals his honest feelings on "Fire Nico" chants

Since the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavs fans haven't been very kind to the Dallas Mavericks' general manager, Nico Harrison. The "Fire Nico" chants have become a norm in Mavs' home games, where the fans explicitly convey their disappointment in the trade decision.

During the post-game conference following the game against the Grizzlies on Friday, Harrison shared his honest thoughts on the disappointment among the fans and the chants.

"When you have 20,000 people in the stadium chanting fire Nico you really feel it. I use the word awesome but not in a positive way. I feel them... This was clearly one that's unpopular," Harrison said.

The embattled GM shared his belief in God and stated that he was feeling good despite facing backlash. He expressed his gratitude to his family, crediting them as a reason for the strength he needed to get past this rough patch. While the Mavs are not seeing playoff action this season, Doncic is playing in his first playoff tournament as a Laker.

