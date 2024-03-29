“He forgot my age”: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry comically points out Warriors star’s poor memory amid birthday celebrations 

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry celebrated her 35th birthday earlier this week, and the two took to social media to share wholesome messages. The Golden State Warriors superstar posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram on Saturday, calling his wife "everything" to him and their children in a heartwarming caption.

The 4x NBA champion had shared a series of images that showed Ayesha and her baby bump, with the second being a casual click, and the last two images appeared to be from the couple's recent vacation.

On her part, the cooking television personality shared a story on Instagram, where she comically pointed out that Curry had forgotten how old she was.

"My beautiful birthday dinner @stephencurry30 took me out to last week. So perfect but I think he forgot my age."

Ayesha Curry shared a wholesome message for Steph on her birthday

Earlier this month, Curry shared on the cover story of Sweet July Magazine that she and the Warriors mainstay were expecting their fourth child together. The two already share daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

"Somebody was missing": Ayesha Curry gets candid about having her fourth child with Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry made headlines when news broke that the couple were expecting their fourth child together. Speaking to Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha revealed that they were done having kids, but decided that "somebody was missing."

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha said. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

On the season front, it has been a tumultuous run for Steph Curry and the Warriors (38-34) as they battle to stay alive and make the playoffs. At the time of writing, the side is placed 10th and is expected to be in the play-in to get to the postseason.