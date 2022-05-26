"He gave us Big Mac coupons" - 'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman recalls trick-or-treating at Michael Jordan's house

Michael Jordan was one of the few athletes that received endorsement deals from McDonald's back in the day. It seems like he had some use for the coupons he got from the food giant.

According to "Stranger Things" star Brett Gelman, he went trick-or-treating at Jordan's house as a teenager in Chicago. Gelman told the story in an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The actor said:

"I think Michael Jordan lives here. This was like right when Michael Jordan had become a star. Soon after this he will become a God. We're like, 'Should we trick-or-treat at Michael Jordan's house?'"

Gelman continued the story, saying that the Chicago Bulls legend went on to answer the door after they knocked. Jordan would greet them with a Happy Halloween and give them a McDonald's coupon as a treat. He stated:

"We knocked on the door and he answered the door. He answered the door. We were just like, 'Oh my God. Trick-or-Treat?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' He went to this like basket in his foyer and he brought out, he gave us Big Mac coupons. And then he was like, 'Happy Halloween,' and slammed the door."

Michael Jordan had his own McDonald's meal

MJ had his own McDonald's burger called the McJordan. It was a quarter pounder burger with old-school circular bacon and barbecue sauce. The McJordan was served with fries and a drink. It was a limited edition burger that was sold in the Chicago area.

McDonald's revived McJordan in September 2020 and renamed it the Travis Scott Meal. It was released across the United States, with one modification from the original burger. Instead of circular bacon, it has been replaced by the modern version of the bacon.

MJ used to eat a lot of McDonald's

According to MJ's close friend and former teammate Charles Oakley, they used to eat a lot of McDonald's early in their careers. Oakley revealed in an appearance on "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that Jordan ate McDonald's for breakfast every day.

"I wasn't cooking like I was, but my cooking started picking up. We ate a lot of McDonald's back then. MJ ate McDonald's every morning for breakfast. And before games, he'd eat steaks before every game," Oakley said.

McDonald's has been a big part of the GOAT's career and it has even sponsored his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. According to Blackbook Motorsport, the fast food company is the primary sponsor of Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch for the 2022 season. McDonald's was Wallace's primary sponsor when he won at Talladega last year.

"I'm excited to continue to build on our relationship and get the 2022 season started with McDonald's on our Camry TRD for the Daytona 500 – hopefully with another trip to victory lane," Wallace said.

