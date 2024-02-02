"He doesn't get talked about enough" - Paul George puts Derrick White on his list of most underrated players in NBA

In a team that has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White's impact on the Boston Celtics this season has often gone unnoticed. His two-way brilliance is an important piece to the Celtics' success, which garnered attention from Paul George as he praised the Celtics guard on an episode of "Podcast P."

Despite not being a flashy player, his production on the court has been solid with how efficient his shotmaking is and how effective his defensive capability is. Paul George, being known for his elite two-way ability, made sure to give White a proper shout-out on his podcast when talking about underrated players in the NBA.

"He's not gonna wow you with numbers," George said, "but just the way he plays. If you can map out a player that you want your player to play like, from a feel standpoint, 100% Derrick White. Plays every possession, plays hard, tries to make the right play, plays winning basketball. He doesn't get talked about enough."

Originally, Derrick White was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 NBA draft. Following five excellent seasons with the Spurs, he was traded to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10, 2022, in exchange for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

This season, White is having a career year, averaging 15.8 points (45.8% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range), 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Derrick White talked about maintaining focus on the NBA championship over individual awards or accomplishment

Speaking on the Boston Celtics' "View From The Rafters" podcast, Derrick White was honest about where his focus is placed, with talks of All-Star inclusion.

"Definitively in my career it made a difference," White said, "what people thought and what people were saying. Now, there's nothing really you can do. Somebody's going to be frustrated with whatever you do."

"You know me: Take the good, that high, take the bad, that low," White added. "It doesn't really affect me anymore, especially people that don't really know what's going on and the things that are going on in day-to-day."

White is in a different place in his career right now, where he is prioritizing team success over individual recognition. With the mission of securing Banner 18 for the Boston Celtics franchise this season, the goal could not be anymore clearer.

While it remains a possibility that he will be joining NBA All-Stars at Indiana for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, the Celtics guard isn't bothered one bit if he makes the final call or not.

From his comments, Derrick White doesn't take things too high or too low as he is comfortable enough with how far he has grown, not just as a player, but as an individual.

