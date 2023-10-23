"He gets better and better": Davion Mitchell raves on Steph Curry's game, reacts to guarding 2-time MVP multiple times

So far in his two-year career, Davion Mitchell has had the opportunity to guard Steph Curry on multiple occasions. Considering how both the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are Western Conference rivals, it's no wonder Mitchell and Curry have often guarded each other on the court. They even matched up against each other in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Now heading into his third season, Davion Mitchell, who has a lot of respect for Steph Curry, recently reflected on his takeaways from guarding the greatest shooter of all time. He acknowledged how difficult it is to stop him and even commended Curry for his ability to continuously improve his game as the years go by.

Here's what Mitchell had to say about Curry in a video posted by Sean Cunningham on X at timestamp 2:32:

"He gets better and better honestly," Mitchell said. "I mean his a really good basketball player. Everybody knows he doesn't stop moving. He's more in shape than anyone on the court."

The Greatness of Steph Curry

If you could pinpoint one defining feature of Steph Curry's game, it would undoubtedly be his three-point prowess. He's not just a shooter; he's the architect of a revolution that's transformed the game. In an era where three-point shooting has become synonymous with success, Curry's influence is immeasurable.

While Curry's shooting is a sight to behold, his leadership is equally remarkable. As the engine, he has driven the Golden State Warriors to multiple championships. His unselfishness, and ability to make his teammates better are the hallmarks of his presence.

Throughout the evolution of the game, NBA legends have risen, each with their unique flair. Curry has etched his name among them, not just with his mesmerizing plays but also with his humility, charisma, and impact.

The story of Steph Curry is not just about basketball; it's about achieving greatness against all odds. It's about redefining a sport and inspiring generations.