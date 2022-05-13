“He has given them endless inspiration with all his condescending trash talk” - Skip Bayless says 3 time NBA champion will be the MVP for the Memphis Grizzlies if they beat the Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies took the NBA community by storm with a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors. The franchise took the statement, "it's not over till it is over" too literally with their performance.

With their backs against the wall, having lost Ja Morant to a knee injury, their team showed up and showed out. The 39-point margin victory saw the Grizzlies deprive the Warriors of their chances of advancing to the Western Conference finals in Game 5.

The young team had nothing but ice flowing through their veins as they sent the Warriors away from the FedEx Forum in Tennessee with their tails between their legs.

Their loud victory sent the basketball community into a frenzy, as they were one point away from joining the 40+ loss margin in NBA playoff history. The win resonated with fans and analysts, showcasing the potential that lies within the young team.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "If somehow the Memphis Grizzlies scratch and claw back to win this series, Draymond Green will be their MVP because he has given them endless inspiration with all his trash talk." — @RealSkipBayless "If somehow the Memphis Grizzlies scratch and claw back to win this series, Draymond Green will be their MVP because he has given them endless inspiration with all his trash talk." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/uJWLrv6slP

Skip Bayless reacted to the victory, stating that the Grizzlies must have been motivated by the constant trash talk meted towards them by Warriors forward Draymond Green. He proclaimed that if the Grizzlies make a comeback and eventually win the series, Green will be their ultimate MVP. Bayless said:

"If somehow, miraculously, the Memphis Grizzlies scratch and claw back into this from 3-1 down and win the series. Draymond Green will be their MVP, because he has given them endless inspiration with all his condescending trash talk."

Can the Memphis Grizzlies force a Game 7 tonight against the Golden State Warriors?

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a basket with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Coach Taylor Jenkins has been applauded for his incredible work with the Memphis Grizzlies.

From getting them to finish the regular season placed firmly in second place in the West, with a 56-26 record to a massive Game 5 victory against the Warriors in the second-round series without Ja Morant.

Although the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams was named the 2022 Coach of the Year with 458 points, Jenkins was second with 270 points. Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat (72) and Ime Udoka (46) placed third and fourth, respectively.

With Game 6 scheduled to be held tonight, the Grizzlies will be looking to tie the series and force a Game 7.

The Grizzlies will still be without Morant in tonight's game as they journey to the Chase Center. Their ability to hold the Warriors to a tie will say a lot about who they are as a team going into the 2022-23 regular season.

