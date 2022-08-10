"He was a god, like, could shoot, was 6'5", could post up, he could do everything" - Steph Curry reveals the best player he played against in high school

Recently crowned NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry revealed the name of the best player he went up against back in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Curry hosted his annual "Curry Camp" in San Francisco in partnership with Under Armour and his Curry Brand. He invited 26 of the country's most promising high school players and scrimmaged with them.

Sports photographer and journalist Caleb Hanna interviewed the two-time MVP after the camp and asked him who the best player in high school was. Curry answered:

"Anthony Morrow, yeah. He was a Charlotte legend, still is a Charlotte legend. But I was a sophomore and he was a senior. He was a god, like, could shoot, was 6'5", could post up, he could do everything. The best I've played."

Curry and Anthony Morrow are both from Charlotte, North Carolina, and have shared a bond ever since they were kids in high school. Morrow, who attended Charlotte Latin School, was two years ahead of Curry, who attended Charlotte Christian School. The two schools are roughly six miles away, a 15-min journey by road.

They were also teammates in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors when Morrow joined the team in the 2008 Summer League and then signed with them. He played with the Dubs till 2010, joining Curry for the latter's rookie season (2009-10).

Steph Curry has faced a lot of great all-time players so it must be particularly delightful for Anthony Morrow to receive praise from the four-time champion.

Anthony Morrow and Steph Curry have special relationship

Steph Curry and Anthony Morrow (left) with the Golden State Warriors in 2010

As mentioned earlier, Steph Curry and Anthony Morrow share the Charlotte connection and have been friends since high school. Their bond grew after they became teammates with the Warriors in 2009. The two crushed the competition in the 2009 NBA Summer League along with teammate Anthony Rudolph.

The Warriors trio were in the top 20 in scoring in the league, with Rudolph and Morrow sharing the top two spots. Rudolph averaged 27 points per game, Anthony Morrow averaged 25 and Curry contributed 17.4 points a night. The Dubs finished third in the Summer League with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby Rookie Steph Curry and Two Anthony’s: A 2009 Summer League flashback. Remembering when the Warriors made summer league history with a rookie Steph along with Anthony Morrow and Anthony Randolph. goldenstateofmind.com/2021/8/9/22616… Rookie Steph Curry and Two Anthony’s: A 2009 Summer League flashback. Remembering when the Warriors made summer league history with a rookie Steph along with Anthony Morrow and Anthony Randolph. goldenstateofmind.com/2021/8/9/22616… https://t.co/qTr2AwvNRN

Anthony Morrow also gave Steph Curry a nickname in his rookie season, unlike anything we have ever heard before. Curry's most common nicknames are "baby-faced assassin," "The Chef," "Three-point God," "The Human Torch," and many others. However, Morrow called him "Middle School Shawty" in 2009-10 to show how Curry played joyfully like a middle-schooler.

Curry was a guest on Anthony Morrow's "The Life Podcast," which is co-hosted by Morrow and Justin Jack (Jarrett Jack's brother). In the episode, Morrow revealed:

"I had a nickname for Steph when we were with the Warriors — his nickname was 'Middle School Shawty.' He played carefree like he was in middle school, but it was effective. And he turned into one of the GOATs, man."

Additionally, Anthony Morrow congratulated Steph for winning his first MVP award back in 2015. He expressed how proud he was because they are both from Charlotte.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar