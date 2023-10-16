"He goin to jail" - Mikey Williams gets clowned by Rapper Mase for quoting Rylo in IG post during trial for 6 felony gun charges

Mikey Williams was once a highly sought out basketball recruit, but his basketball career could be derailed. Last week, the college freshman was ordered to stand trial for gun charges over an incident that happened this summer. As his trail gets ready to begin, one rapped clowned him for his social media activity.

After appearing in court, Mikey Williams posted a video of himself on Instagram. He captioned the post with lyrics from the rapper Rylo, "Say Da Judge n D/A fw his head just stay a float."

During a recent episode of the "It Is What It Is" show, rapper Mase gave his thoughts on this post from Mikey Williams. He kept things short by saying that basketball standout is heading to jail.

Williams is facing counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired a gun at a moving vehicle. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the former No. 2 recruit could face up to 30 years in prison.

Penny Hardaway weighs in on Mikey Williams situation

While Mikey Williams is awaiting a verdict in trial, he is still technically part of Memphis' basketball team. That said, he has not been with the team throughout this ordeal.

Former NBA All-Star and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway spoke on the matter for the first time over the weekend. He stated the program's stance hasn't changed and they are still just waiting to see how things play out.

"If it would have, it would've happened already," he said. "I think we're just still waiting."

Hardaway also confirmed that he has spoken to Williams as he goes through trial. He told him to stay locked in and stay positive.

Prior to this ordeal, Williams seemed to be on the fast track to the pros. He was a dominant force in high school, averaging 23.2 points and 9.2 assists as a senior. Playing for Memphis, Williams has a chance to play under somone who was once an elite guard in the NBA. However, it all depends on how things play out for him regarding his case.

Along with proving his skills on the court, Williams has also gotten an endorsement from one of the game's top stars. Last year, LA Lakers star LeBron James showed love to Williams on his Instagram after coming across one of his highlights.