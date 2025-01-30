"He was going after [LeBron James] crazy" - Dwight Howard teases Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart to join Detroit Lions after infamous Lakers scuffle

Isaiah Stewart is infamous for his attempt at going after LeBron James, and Dwight Howard thinks that he displayed talents suitable for another sport in that moment. On Nov. 21, 2021, James inadvertently struck Stewart with his forearm as they were jostling for position following a free throw.

This led to a tense moment where Stewart tried to get to James. He was stopped by officials, security and his teammates who were already on the court. However, he relentlessly tried to pursue the LA Lakers star despite several people holding him back.

It took multiple individuals to stop him and even then, he kept charging at James and even knocked a few people down.

This incident was discussed during Dwight Howard's guest appearance on Thursday's episode of the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast with Carmelo Anthony. Howard, who was on LA's roster along with Anthony at the time, joked about Stewart being in the wrong sport, saying he could be a defensive player for the Detroit Lions.

"We've seen Isaiah Stewart in action, he was going after (LeBron James) crazy," Howard said.

Howard then recalled how Stewart was trying to get past anyone who was holding him back to get to James.

"He need to go play for the Lions, he's in the wrong sport," Howard joked. "Take him out the team right now, put him a helmet on, he don't even need shoulder pads. Helmet on and tell him to get the quarterback. They're gonna get past the first round if they had Isaiah Stewart, he is in the wrong sport."

Dwight Howard was on the Lakers bench when this happened. LA players who were on the court with LeBron James when this scuffle happened were Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington.

James was held back by an official while some of his teammates appeared ready to defend him. Isaiah Stewart, who was bleeding after being struck on his face, was eventually taken off the floor. He was ejected after being assessed two technical fouls while James was sent off the floor for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Stewart had four points and one rebound, assist and block. James left the game with 10 points, one rebound and five assists. Howard registered 13 points and five boards and Anthony added 18 points, two boards and two blocks.

Dwight Howard thinks his tandem with Kobe Bryant would have worked under Phil Jackson's system

In the summer of 2012, the LA Lakers put together a line-up that was supposed to be an answer to the Miami Heat Big 3. LA acquired Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, pairing them with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Metta Sandiford-Artest, then known as Metta World Peace.

However, the team failed to win immediately, losing four of their first five games, which led to coach Mike Brown being fired. The team was coached briefly by interim coach Bernie Bickerstaff for five games before being replaced by Mike D'Antoni.

LA finished the season 45-37 and were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in round 1. Looking back, Dwight Howard believes that the team could have thrived if Phil Jackson was still coaching. He shared these sentiments on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

"Kobe's more of a mid-range jumpshooter. I'm a duck in type of pick and roller getting to the paint and I felt like we were always in each other's way," Howard said. "I felt like if we would have had Phil Jackson's triangle offense, it would have worked perfect for us." (48:12-48:33)

Despite reaching the Playoffs, it seemed like Dwight Howard was not a good fit for the Lakers and he opted to move on. He joined the Houston Rockets after just one year in LA.

