"He gone be a problem! I'm telling you now!" - Lebron James praises his younger son Bryce James after the latter's impressive performance for Sierra Canyon

Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, earned his father's praise after a stellar performance during an outing for his high school team Sierra Canyon.

SLAM HIGH SCHOOL posted a feature highlighting Bryce's performance in the game. LeBron James took note of his younger son by uploading a story on his Instagram.

"He gone be a problem! I'm telling you now!"

Coming off his noteworthy outing for Sierra Canyon, the 14-year-old is showing tremendous potential for the future. Inclined to play basketball, much like his older brother (Bronny), Bryce has emerged as a talented prospect.

The growth of Bryce James

The James family at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend [Source: Lainey Schofield]

The nature of social media has allowed fans to take note of the children of NBA superstars. Bronny James has been at the forefront of media attention due to his talent on the basketball court. Bryce had his first taste of social media virality with his impression of his father.

While Bryce James didn't receive the same amount of hype as Bronny did, the 14-year-old is certainly giving fans reason to take note of him.

The younger James showed a lot of potential after his performance for Sierra Canyon. Featuring an assortment of moves, Bryce's sweet stroke on the jump shot was complimented by some nifty footwork while attacking the basket.

While also showing adeptness at finishing with both hands, Bryce James also showed off the James family athleticism in highlights posted by SLAM.

Having only recently hit his growth spurt, Bryce Maximus James looks like a different person compared to the earlier video. With more room to grow, Bryce will continue to play for his high school's junior varsity team.

It does seem unlikely that Bryce and Bronny will play on the same roster due to their age differences. However, the notion of the two sharing the floor one day is a cause for excitement.

While Bryce's trajectory as a player is noteworthy Bronny continues to develop and emerge as a strong candidate to join a collegiate program. Making a strong push for the NBA, Bronny and LeBron James could potentially share the floor together on the biggest stage.

The LA Lakers superstar has missed significant time this season due to injuries and health issues.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He will continue to be away from the team due to COVID protocols as the team heads to Los Angeles to face the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 3rd.

Edited by Diptanil Roy