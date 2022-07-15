"He did a good job, doing this thing and working with those Looney Tunes as well as everybody else" - Muggsy Bogues claims Michael Jordan is a better actor than LeBron James

Michael Jordan crossed over to Hollywood by starring in "Space Jam" in 1996. 25 years later, LeBron James followed it up by leading the Tune Squad in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." But who was the better actor between the two GOATs?

According to Muggsy Bogues, Jordan is a better actor than the LA Lakers superstar. Bogues told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that MJ did a really good job back in 1996. The Charlotte Hornets legend was also part of "Space Jam" and was one of the NBA players who got their basketball ability stolen by the Nerdlucks.

"MJ. He did a good job doing this thing," Bogues said. "And working with those Looney Tunes as well as everybody else, so yeah, I'm always going with 'Space Jam' over 'Space Jame 2.'"

Bogues also picked "Space Jam" over "Space Jam: A New Legacy" as a better movie. He may have been biased since he was in the original film, but pointed out something obvious. The 1996 movie was about trying to save the world, while the sequel was James saving his son.

"I think LeBron did a really good job but I always would take 'Space Jam 1,'" Bogues said. "We had more people involved and I think we saved the planet more so he saved his son in a digital world."

In addition to proclaiming "His Airness" and "Space Jam" as better than "The King" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy," Bogues already has a choice for "Space Jam 3."

"Probably Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's becoming that guy," Bogues said.

Antetokounmpo would have a worldwide appeal if he stars in the next "Space Jam" film. He's already a two-time MVP and an NBA champion at the age of 27. He's arguably the best player in the world today, and has experience promoting films.

"The Greek Freak" had a busy summer promoting the Disney+ film "Rise," which is about his family. But according to the director of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the sequel to the franchise could star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Malcolm D. Lee told the AV Club that the story might be about wrestling rather than basketball.

Who did it better? Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan's "Space Jam" was an overall better movie than LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Movie critics gave mixed reviews to the original, while the sequel received unfavorable reviews.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" also received four Golden Raspberry Awards nominations, with James winning the Worst Actor Award. It was also a box office bomb, earning $163.7 million against a $150 million budget.

Meanwhile, "Space Jam" was a commercial success. It grossed more than $250 million and made around $1 billion through merchandise. The movie also received a Grammy Award for the song "I Believe I Can Fly."

