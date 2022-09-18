"He got dat dawg in him", "That boy Thanos" - Fans share awestruck reactions on Shaquille O'Neal flexing his six packs at 50 years old 

Shaquille O'Neal is making the most of his offseason as he has been busy working out in the gym. O'Neal recently posted a shirtless video on his Instagram, looking in remarkable shape. Here's the clip:

Several personalities related to the NBA and fans lauded Shaquille O'Neal for his transformation. Some even suggested that the 50-year-old looks fit enough to play in the NBA again. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"He got dat dawg in him"

Another added:

"That boy Thanos"

Shaquille O'Neal has received more such compliments online. Here are some of the best ones:

Vincent Spriggs II @SpriggsIi @NBAonTNT @SHAQ He about to come back and win a championship with @KingJames . Name a center in the league now that is gonna stop Shaq in low post with them muscles? Lol @NBAonTNT @SHAQ He about to come back and win a championship with @KingJames . Name a center in the league now that is gonna stop Shaq in low post with them muscles? Lol

RichardMollbore123 @RichMollbore123 @NBAonTNT @SHAQ Shaq could still get a double double in today's NBA. @NBAonTNT @SHAQ Shaq could still get a double double in today's NBA.

maxwell @the_lone_stray @BleacherReport @SHAQ bro saw the Lakers line up and is coming out of retirement @BleacherReport @SHAQ bro saw the Lakers line up and is coming out of retirement

Turbo8404 @turbo8404 @BleacherReport @SHAQ Shaq has to be one of the most impressive human beings in the history of mankind. This size. His athletic ability on the basketball court. His dominance. His mentality. THEN his personality. THEN his character. THEN his business mind. THEN his humbleness. Amazing human @BleacherReport @SHAQ Shaq has to be one of the most impressive human beings in the history of mankind. This size. His athletic ability on the basketball court. His dominance. His mentality. THEN his personality. THEN his character. THEN his business mind. THEN his humbleness. Amazing human

Shaquille O'Neal continues to be in the spotlight this offseason

Shaq at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event

Shaquille O'Neal has remained engaged to NBA fans in the offseason. With his full-time role as an analyst on TNT, O'Neal is already a popular figure among NBA circles. His bold takes, sense of humor and camaraderie with fellow TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have seen him receive a lot of love from his followers.

O'Neal hasn't been shy about sharing his views on trending topics around the NBA. Shaq has kept his viewers hooked on his interviews and public appearances. The former NBA MVP has also put on his 'DJ hat' and set off on tours to perform live in multiple countries.

The new Lakers documentary by Hulu shifts its attention to his tenure with the 17-time champions and how he helped them return to championship success. O'Neal didn't have a positive end to his tenure with the franchise, an aspect that will be shared with fans in the next episode of the series.

The 'Big Aristotle' also made an appearance in the docuseries. He took fans through his individual journey with the Lakers and and talked about his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant during the early 2000s.

The new NBA season is also nearing, so Shaq will be reunited with Charles Barkley and company in the TNT studios. His followers will be keenly waiting to see him produce hilarious segments and insightful takes, which will never fail to make headlines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far