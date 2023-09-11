“He got exposed… what the f**k?”: JJ Redick sounds off on critics calling out NBA stars who couldn’t deliver for USA 

After Team U.S.A. failed to secure the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, JJ Redick addressed criticisms of the current American team finishing fourth in the tournament.

In the 90s, the U.S.A. was an unbeatable force in basketball. The world has caught up and produced world-class talent since then. Even when the U.S.A. won gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2021, JJ Redick stressed that those victories didn't come easy.

"When you go back to '08, go back to '12, bring up '21, we have some of the greatest teams ever assembled in basketball in terms of talent and I believe to in terms of fit. Those teams won gold. Ask D. Wade if '08 was easy. Ask CP if '12 was easy. Ask Book if '21--- It's not easy at this level to win gold," said Reddick in his podcast Old Man and the Three.

People on the Internet went crazy over Team U.S.A.'s loss at the FIBA World Cup and toxic basketball fans started playing the blame game. The former Duke Blue Devil feels that respect needs to be given to the players who gave their best and that this does not mean that they are not skillful enough to make it on the team.

"I think we need to reframe the entire conversation. But most importantly, we need to stop with the FIBA, NBA, this guy... 'Oh, he's got exposed.' What the fuck? Fine. He got exposed in FIBA. It doesn't mean Brandon Ingram isn't an All-NBA type player," Redick said.

Aside from Brandon Ingram, the Team U.S.A. roster that played in the 2023 FIBA World Cup included Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Bobby Portis, Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson, Josh Hart, Paolo Banchero, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

JJ Redick names his Team U.S.A. "Dream Team" for the 2024 Paris Olympics

According to Atlhetic's Shams Charania, LeBron James will be leading Team U.S.A. for the 2023 Paris Olympics along with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Ever since this news hit the Internet, everyone has been chiming in on who should be on the team. JJ Redick also listed players he wished would join James in the 2024 Olympics.

Along with Curry and Durant, he named Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Davis. JJ Redick also explored the option of naturalizing Joel Embiid for Team U.S.A.

