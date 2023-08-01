"He got really offended": Charles Barkley recalls incident which ended his long-time friendship with Michael Jordan

Back in their playing years, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be close friends. Despite both of them having competitive spirits on the hardwood, it was always a friendly competition between them.

Their friendship lasted even after their retirements, with the two always keeping in touch with each other. However, all that changed one day when Barkley didn't see eye-to-eye with Jordan.

When Michael Jordan became the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, it wasn't exactly the easiest task he had to accomplish. Jordan struggled to rebuild the team from the ground up and people were afraid to tell the NBA legend that he was far from the best at doing his job. However, being the best friend that he was, Barkley once criticized Jordan as an owner and the latter didn't take it constructively.

This led to a surprising cutting of ties between the two former players. Earlier this year, Barkley shared on "The 60 Minutes Interview":

"I think that he don't have enough people around him that are gonna tell him, 'No.' And he got really offended, and we haven't spoken. But Jon, I really, I'm gonna do my job. Because, I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend."

Looking back at Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan's friendship

During their playing careers, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were known for their intense battles on the court. As two of the greatest players of their era, they faced off numerous times, competing at the highest level for their respective teams. Their matchups were epic, characterized by physicality, skill, and a fierce desire to win.

However, behind the scenes, a genuine friendship was developing. Despite their on-court clashes, Barkley and Jordan found common ground off the court, forming a bond that has stood the test of time. Their friendship blossomed through shared interests, mutual respect, and a shared passion for the game they loved.

Their friendship became more evident during their time as members of the "Dream Team" during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Representing the United States, Barkley and Jordan played together on the iconic roster that showcased some of the best basketball talents the world had ever seen. The camaraderie they developed during that time continued long after the Olympics were over.

Even in retirement, their bond was strong. They frequently caught up and supported each other in various endeavors, proving that their friendship transcended the boundaries of the basketball court.

