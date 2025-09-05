"He got to statpad in peace" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony reveals snubbing 'Heatles' opportunity to avoid being 4th option

Carmelo Anthony is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday, cementing his legacy on the court. However, NBA fans can't seem to shake off the idea that Anthony turned down the idea of teaming up with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.In a special post by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Anthony's career was revisited from his time at Syracuse to getting drafted by the Denver Nuggets to demanding his trade to the New York Knicks. He also became a journeyman after his time in New York, while his Olympic career was also highlighted.One of the points of the article was Anthony's revelation last year about turning down the opportunity to join the &quot;Heatles.&quot; He didn't want to become a fourth option on offense and preferred leading his own team.&quot;Imagine me at 23 years old, 24 years old, being the fourth option on the team when I'm leading my team every single year,&quot; Anthony said on Podcast P. &quot;Like, I'm finding my way in this league, and you want me to leave that and go be a fourth option? I don't know how mentally I was going to do that. So I was like, 'Hell, no. I can't be that fourth.'&quot;NBA fans reacted to Carmelo Anthony turning down the opportunity to win championships. The &quot;Heatles&quot; went to four straight NBA Finals, winning two in 2012 and 2013 before LeBron James left to return to Cleveland in 2014.Here are some of the best reactions.Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otwLINKInstead, he got to statpad in peace.Dre Baldwin | #WorkOnYourGame @DreAllDayLINKCarmelo was good enough to be a first option. And he wanted to be. Too much ego to not be, during his prime. Problem is, any team with him as a first option was not a serious title contender. Herein lies the conundrum of his career.CJ🥚 @CujoLimaLINKWould’ve been the second option, respectfully speaking,Kurt Nimphius' Hair @Hcp1HcpLINKCarmelo didn't even want to be the co-#1 option on the Knicks with Jeremy Lin. Not sure why he would have gone anywhere close to other all stars.TK Jay @TKJay15LINKMy, I, me, mine, my, my, I. Never a team player. 🤣Robert T. Ives @JustalurkeLINKThis defines Carmelo. He’d rather score a lot.After six and a half seasons in New York, Carmelo Anthony bounced around and played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers before announcing his retirement in May 2023, more than a year after his final season in the NBA.Carmelo Anthony's career accomplishmentsCarmelo Anthony is a four-time Olympic medalist. (Photo: IMAGN)While some fans have been critical of Carmelo Anthony's failure to win an NBA championship, he has accomplished a lot in his career. Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship as a rookie. He also won four Olympic medals, including three golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.In 19 NBA seasons, Anthony's teams went to the playoffs 13 times. He was a 10-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Second Team selection and a three-time All-NBA Third Team selection. He's also a one-time scoring champion, with 28,289 career points.Anthony was even named as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history in 2022 during the league's 75th anniversary.