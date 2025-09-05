  • home icon
"He got to statpad in peace" - NBA fans react as Carmelo Anthony reveals snubbing 'Heatles' opportunity to avoid being 4th option

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:36 GMT
Carmelo Anthony will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. (Photo: IMAGN)
Carmelo Anthony is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday, cementing his legacy on the court. However, NBA fans can't seem to shake off the idea that Anthony turned down the idea of teaming up with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

In a special post by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Anthony's career was revisited from his time at Syracuse to getting drafted by the Denver Nuggets to demanding his trade to the New York Knicks. He also became a journeyman after his time in New York, while his Olympic career was also highlighted.

One of the points of the article was Anthony's revelation last year about turning down the opportunity to join the "Heatles." He didn't want to become a fourth option on offense and preferred leading his own team.

"Imagine me at 23 years old, 24 years old, being the fourth option on the team when I'm leading my team every single year," Anthony said on Podcast P. "Like, I'm finding my way in this league, and you want me to leave that and go be a fourth option? I don't know how mentally I was going to do that. So I was like, 'Hell, no. I can't be that fourth.'"
NBA fans reacted to Carmelo Anthony turning down the opportunity to win championships. The "Heatles" went to four straight NBA Finals, winning two in 2012 and 2013 before LeBron James left to return to Cleveland in 2014.

Here are some of the best reactions.

After six and a half seasons in New York, Carmelo Anthony bounced around and played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers before announcing his retirement in May 2023, more than a year after his final season in the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony's career accomplishments

Carmelo Anthony is a four-time Olympic medalist. (Photo: IMAGN)
While some fans have been critical of Carmelo Anthony's failure to win an NBA championship, he has accomplished a lot in his career. Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship as a rookie. He also won four Olympic medals, including three golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In 19 NBA seasons, Anthony's teams went to the playoffs 13 times. He was a 10-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Second Team selection and a three-time All-NBA Third Team selection. He's also a one-time scoring champion, with 28,289 career points.

Anthony was even named as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history in 2022 during the league's 75th anniversary.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David







