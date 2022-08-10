"He got tired of getting put on his a**e every time he came to the lane" - Dream Team assistant coach explains how Michael Jordan became a great shooter

Former Dream Team assistant coach P.J. Carlesimo has explained why Michael Jordan is considered one of the best players and scorers in NBA history. Jordan's main weapon was his mid-range game, as he made tough jump shots.

Carlesimo explained in an interview with Code Sports that Jordan was a good shooter early in his career. However, the rough defense against the "Bad Boys" Pistons helped him become a great shooter from a good one.

"Michael’s path to greatness is a great story, because when Michael came into the league, he was a good shooter, but not a great one," Carlesimo said. "He got tired of getting put on his arse every time he came to the lane; he said, 'Hell, fix this,' and he became great."

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls struggled against the Pistons in the late 1980s. They lost to the Pistons in three straight postseasons from 1988 to 1990. In the summer of 1990, "His Airness" decided to bulk up to absorb the physicality of the Pistons.

With the help of legendary trainer Tim Glover, Jordan added 15 pounds of muscle for the 1990-91 season. The result? The Bulls beat the Pistons en route their first NBA championship. Jordan's mid-range game got deadlier as he became a master at the post.

If Jordan would have played in today's NBA, he would adjusted well and become a great 3-point shooter.

Apart from Jordan, Carlesimo also talked about several members of the Dream Team. The former NBA coach said that all members worked hard during practise, and everyone was serious about winning the Olympic gold.

"All of them wanted to work," Carlesimo said. "David Robinson always wanted to know where there was a track, so he could run. Karl Malone, who always wanted to know where the gym was, so he could go lift his 900 pounds."

He continued:

"Larry Bird, Chris Mullin, Patrick Ewing, would ask after practise to send the bus back for them later; they wanted to get more shots up. When we weren't golfing, Michael would be shooting too."

Michael Jordan taught Kobe Bryant his fadeaway jumper

Michael Jordan served as the mentor of Kobe Bryant.

It's a well-known fact that Kobe Bryant mirrored his game on Michael Jordan. In addition to studying Jordan's film, Bryant was also a fierce competitor, with an insane work ethic, which was at the same level as the GOAT.

Bryant went to Jordan to help learn about his patented turnaround fadeaway jumper. The Chicago Bulls superstar obliged, which was something he would also regret and appreciate as the years went by.

"The one thing that I did give him that I felt like I regretted, but then again, I appreciated, was his turnaround fadeaway," Jordan said (h/t The Ringer.) "He learned my move. He learned that to a point where he would use it relentlessly, especially when you know you're getting double-teamed. I took great pride in seeing him utilize that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav