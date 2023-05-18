"He gotta demand the ball"- Shaquille O'Neal is fuming at Jayson Tatum for not being the 'man' in Game 1

Shaquille O'Neal was fuming over Jayson Tatum's no-show in the second half of the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss against the Miami Heat in the conference semis. Tatum attempted only four shots in the final 24 minutes in the 123-116 loss. He finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, shooting 52.9%.

Tatum secured 11 points at the free throw line alone as he made all his attempts. He went 8-of-8 in the second half from the charity stripe. Tatum's lack of assertiveness in the final 24 minutes potentially cost the Celtics. Shaq reflected on the Celtics' forward's second-half performance, saying:

"He gotta demand the ball."

Tatum didn't initiate the Celtics' offense in the second half. He only had one assist throughout the game, which came in the first quarter of the contest. The C's needed a superstar to step up to the occasion, with the Heat chipping away and winning the third quarter 46-25, taking an 11-point advantage into the fourth.

Jayson Tatum was on the bench to start the final frame. Once he entered with eight minutes left, the Celtics were down five and had a legitimate chance to regain the lead. However, turnovers at crucial junctures hurt the team. Tatum committed three of their six in the fourth period, including two consecutive travel violations with just under two minutes left and the Celtics down seven.

Boston Celtics are only as good as Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are a deep team. However, the performance of their superstars matters, especially in crunch situations like Wednesday's Game 1 against the Miami Heat. The Celtics were sailing in the first half behind an 18-point effort on 7-of-13 shooting.

He had the momentum on his side and should've continued being aggressive in the final 24 minutes. The Celtics could've stopped the third-quarter bleeding if Tatum had a greater impact offensively. The Heat aren't as deep as the Celtics, which forces them to rely on Jimmy Butler alone.

Jayson Tatum must replicate Butler's efforts, especially in the clutch when the rest of his team isn't as efficient as usual. His aggressiveness also takes defensive attention off of them, improving the game's flow for Boston.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Celtics within 5 with 4:50 to go, then …



* Brown missed 3

* Horford turnover

* Tatum turnover

* Brogdon misses 1 of 2 free throws

* Tatum turnover

* Tatum turnover



The Heat are a gritty defensive team. They are no ordinary eighth seed, something Jayson Tatum and the Celtics should pay more attention to moving forward. Their lack of focus has been a concern these playoffs, especially in home games. If the Celtics don't overcome that issue, their hopes of brushing aside the disappointment of the 2022 finals loss look bleak.

