"He gotta quit dunking" - Charles Barkley shares stern advice to Ja Morant over his 'reckless' gameplays

Ja Morant is one of the most explosive players in the NBA today. However, some people, including Charles Barkley, believe Morant should tone his game down a little. In an episode of Inside the NBA, which aired on Monday, Barkley explained why exactly the Memphis Grizzlies star should avoid detonating on his opponents.

Morant has become injury-prone this season due to his style of play. The guard is the type to posterize his opponents with his highlight reel-worthy dunks whenever he can. However, Barkley feels like that isn't the way to go.

"He's a terrific player, Ja [Morant]," Barkley said. "My only concern with him is he's a little too reckless for me. He can't be running into them big bodies like that because he gonna get hurt. ... He gotta quit trying to dunk on people."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Prior to his team's 108-106 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Ja Morant missed the game against the San Antonio Spurs last Friday due to right foot soreness. While reports didn't state how he acquired the injury, we believe it could be from when he posterized Victor Wembanyama in their matchup last Wednesday.

Ja Morant returns to face Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. It was a thrilling matchup, as the Grizzlies took a nail-biting 108-106 victory over the Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the star of the show, leading Memphis with his double-double performance.

Jackson Jr. delivered on both ends of the floor, putting up 24 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Helping the star big man secure the win were Desmond Bane and the returning Ja Morant.

Bane was the second-best player on the Grizzlies squad on Monday, delivering an all-around performance. He added 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Morant, who was sidelined last Friday to rest his sore right foot, had a solid performance by posting 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.

The Memphis Grizzlies are now on a three-game winning streak. They've improved their record to 28-15, which now puts them 0.5 games behind the Houston Rockets. If the Grizzlies win their next game against the Charlotte Hornets, and if the Rockets lose in their next matchup, Memphis is likely to climb to second place in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.