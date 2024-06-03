"He hasn’t cracked my top 10 yet" - Tracy McGrady undermines Steph Curry's all-time status, citing Warriors superstar's limitations

Amid the stretch run of Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry's career, conversations have begun about his placement among the NBA's all-time greatest players. Many consider Curry one of the top 10 to 15 players ever. However, according to Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, the two-time MVP isn't close to cracking his top 10 list.

On Sunday, McGrady shared a clip on X/Twitter from a recent question-and-answer session. The seven-time All-Star was asked about the parody outlet Buttcrack Sports' bold assertion that Curry is a top-five player of all time.

McGrady quickly shut down the notion. However, he added that the four-time NBA champion isn't top 10 worthy either because he isn't as individually dominant as many other all-time greats.

McGrady cited Curry being overdependent on his co-stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, noting that the Warriors struggle when one or both are out. According to the 45-year-old, all-time great players can elevate shorthanded teams into the playoffs. So, Curry's inability to do so hurts his historic ranking.

"No, he's tripping on that," McGrady said. "He hasn’t cracked my top 10 yet. He just hasn't. I think Steph has had a phenomenal career. I mean, obviously four championships, two league MVPs, he has an [NBA] Finals MVP.

"But if you go back in his career and if you look at when Draymond is out of the lineup for the season, if you look at [when] Klay Thompson has missed the season, or half of that season, to me, if you're that great, if you're gonna be a top-five [player], and one of your guys is missing and you can’t make the playoffs, I can’t put you in [my] top five or top 10. I just can't."

Is Tracy McGrady's critique of Steph Curry justified?

As Tracy McGrady alluded to, Steph Curry and the Warriors have missed the playoffs in three of the last five years. Klay Thompson missed two of those three seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21). Meanwhile, Draymond Green played 55 or fewer games in two of three (2019-20 and 2023-24).

However, the only season Golden State finished with a losing record during that span was the 2019-20 season (15-50). That came when Curry played only five games after undergoing hand surgery.

Despite missing the playoffs the following season, the 10-time All-Star led the shorthanded Warriors to a 39-33 record. He did so while averaging a league-leading 32.0 points per game, finishing third in MVP voting.

Furthermore, this season, Curry averaged a team-best 26.4 ppg, guiding Golden State to a 46-36 record despite missing the postseason.

So, considering Steph Curry's four championships, six finals appearances and consistent annual production, most would probably have difficulty holding the Warriors' off years against him.

