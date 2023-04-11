Nikola Jokic is one of the most talked about NBA superstars right now, as he could make history if he wins his third MVP award in a row this season. However, not everyone is in agreement that the Serbian big should win another MVP right now, as his former teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, shares that it would open up a new conversation.

In a new episode of KG Certified, Cousins shared why he doesn't feel comfortable choosing Jokic as his MVP this season.

"I'm not okay with it being three MVPs in a row because it then becomes a conversation of is this the best basketball player to ever touch a basketball? And I think we can all agree on that and say it's not. I'm not saying he can't be, not saying he doesn't deserve more down the road." Cousins said.

"At this stage in his careerm I'm not okay with saying that. He hasn't won anything. He hasn't been to a final. Like, it's a lot of things still in play for that. That's my only concern... At this point, he's the best center of all-time."

"We're putting him over the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan... Wilt Chamberlain. It's like, that's a tough conversation to have, because we've seen what these guys have done. We've seen how their careers have panned out. So, can we sit here and say right now, today, that Jokic is not only the best big to ever play, but the best basketball player to ever touch a ball. With three MVPs in a row? And I'm not comfortable saying that."

The four-time All-Star last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 season, where he served as the backup center for the two-time MVP. Cousins played 31 games for the team and averaged 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

A leaked image of the MVP voting has Joel Embiid winning over Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid next to Nikola Jokic

The MVP Race this season is one of the closest in the history of the NBA. Both centers have taken over the league by performing excellently, and they both have a case for winning the MVP award. However, someone leaked the early MVP voting results, and it looks like the media favors Joel Embiid more than Nikola Jokic this year.

J🐐 @SixersJustin Joel Embiid currently has 8 first place MVP votes



Giannis Antetokounmpo has 2



Nikola Jokic has 2 Joel Embiid currently has 8 first place MVP votes Giannis Antetokounmpo has 2 Nikola Jokic has 2 https://t.co/I3PaIHcCwR

It's unclear whether this is an official list, but it could be the actual outcome of who will win the award this season. Out of the 12 voters, Embiid got eight first-place votes to win the award, while Jokic only had two.

