“He has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA” - Robert Horry says 6-time All-Star is the best clutch over all time over Michael Jordan, Ray Allen, and Kobe Bryant

The NBA has seen the very best of quality clutch players since its inception, from the great Michael Jordan to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Ray Allen. One notable clutch shooter that comes to mind is the seven-time NBA champion, Robert Horry.

The forward is known for his clutch jumpers, playing a huge role in his team's winning titles with big playoff performances, especially in Game 7s. In his 17 seasons in the NBA, he recorded a clutch shot accuracy of 40%, making 12 of 30 clutch shots.

The former LA Lakers forward, in an interview, regarded Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as the best clutch shooter in the history of the league. He claimed that, while the six-time All-Star is yet to win an NBA championship title, he has recorded, at least, a clutch shot against all teams in the league.

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steph Curry and this guy right here is probably No. 1: Damian Lillard,” Horry said. “And people are going to say, ‘Damian Lillard? He hasn’t won anything.’ But Damian Lillard has hit more — he has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA.”

He ranks the Blazers' talisman over MJ, Bryant, Allen and Steph Curry, as he stated emphatically that Lillard has hit more clutch shots than the others.

Damian Lillard leads the NBA as the player with the most clutch points made

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Moda Center on February 08, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

The NBA defines clutch time as the final minutes of a basketball game when the scoring margin is five points or less, with five or fewer minutes left on the clock.

According to this definition, on March 17, 2021, Damian Lillard recorded 124 clutch points, the most in the history of the league. He has a clutch percentage of 60.3% from the field, scoring 35 of 58 and 53.3% from beyond the arc, having netted 16 of 30 clutch threes. He has been phenomenal from the charity stripe and is yet to fall prey to nerves, sinking in all 38 clutch free throws.

When asked how he constantly pulls it off during clutch time, Dame made it known that it comes from continuous practice and confidence.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts once commented on Lillard's unbelievable clutch-time shooting and stated that, while he's never surprised by his talent, he never takes it for granted.

"He continues to do things that are remarkable," Stotts said. "Fifty points and 10 assists, and game-winners, and all the things that he does. I'm never surprised, but I never take it for granted."

