"He don't holster it' - Gilbert Arenas jokingly suggests wild fix for Ja Morant amid Grizzlies star's finger gun drama

Former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a humorous suggestion for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Friday. Arenas jokingly proposed a quirky solution for Morant's controversial gun finger gesture, which resulted in him getting fined by the NBA. This incident involving the former Murray State guard took place during the Grizzlies' game against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

During "Gil's Arena" this week, the former Wizards star discussed Morant's $75,000 fine for the gun finger celebration. Jokingly suggesting that he should "holster" the gun after using it, Arenas said:

"Man, just get back to the griddy, you know the kids love that," he suggested. "Or if you are going to do the little gun, do it with the griddy. You got to put it in and pull it out, I think that's the problem he don't holster it and that be the real issue with it, he don't actually holster it back," Gill joked.

The controversy surrounding Ja Morant's celebration originated from his gesture of mimicking a gun with his fingers. He first displayed this gesture during the Grizzlies 'game against the Warriors on Tuesday, which resulted in a warning from the league. However, he repeated the gesture during the game against the Heat on Thursday, leading to a fine from the NBA.

Ja Morant gives his take on facing "criticism" after sinking game game-winning shot against Miami

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sank a game-winning shot over rookie Kel'el Ware against the Miami Heat on Thursday, ending his team's four-game skid. The match, however, was overshadowed by his gun-pointing gestures, earning him huge criticism from fans and analysts.

Speaking to the media after the game, Morant addressed the criticism, explaining that he was used to it now:

"I’m kind of used to it, I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah. I don’t care no more," he explained.

Ja Morant had 30 points and 5 rebounds against the Heat as he sank a buzzer-beating three to defeat the South Florida team.

