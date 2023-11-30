"He was HOT and quite frankly RIGHT" - LeBron James stands by Jason Kidd for dropping F-bomb in Mavericks' presser

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went off on members of the media during a press conference and LeBron James voiced his support for the statements that he made.

Kidd sounded like he was fed up of the negative comments and questions thrown toward his players, specifically the about the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

During his session with the media, Kidd made a statement responding to Tim McMahon of ESPN telling them to be more positive, especially with how they view professional athletes and the failures that they experience.

"Failing is alright," Kidd said. "It's not a bad thing to fail for a pro athlete because you can get better and learn from it..." [0:11-0:18]

McMahon responded by saying he was simply asking a question. To this Kidd further responded:

"I'm giving you a f****** answer. It's alright to write positive stuff. People will read your positive s***. You don't always have to be negative."

The clip of Jason Kidd addressing the members of the media made its way to X where LeBron reposted along with some comments of his own.

"For J to curse you know he wasn't happy at all! I don't think ever heard him curse." James said in his post. "I mean from competing vs. him, teamming up with him and playing for him. Never! He was HOT and quite frankly RIGHT!! Love J Kidd!"

Jason Kidd responded with a calm demeanor, but based on the profanity he responded with, he might have been irked especially if he apparently rarely cusses according to LeBron. For all the time that the two have spent in the league, James would certainly know what he is saying regarding Kidd.

LeBron James and Jason Kidd throughout the years

Jason Kidd and LeBron James have never been teammates in the NBA, but the two did share the court together for Team USA during the 2008 Olympics as part of the Redeem Team where they won gold.

They were never teammates, but did clash multiple times on the hardwood. Their most famous matchup is the 2011 Finals when Kidd's Dallas Mavericks faced Jame's Miami Heat. The Mavs won 4-2, earning Kidd his only NBA championship.

The two found themselves on the same side later on with Kidd serving as an assistant coach for the LA Lakers from 2019-2021. He was a part of the coaching staff when LeBron secured his fourth NBA title in the Orlando Bubble.

Recently, LeBron James also passed Jason Kidd on the league's all-time triple-double list with his 108th of all time. In doing so, James talked about what he learned from Kidd.

While the two never played together in the NBA, they do share a lot of history.

