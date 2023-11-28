"Can't let you beat me": A surprised Tyrese Maxey reveals LeBron James showed up an hour early to workout

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James may be the NBA’s oldest player. However, the soon-to-be 39-year-old is still in elite shape in his 21st season. According to Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey, James takes his workouts extremely seriously. So much so that he always ensures he’s the first to arrive.

After the Sixers’ 138-94 blowout win over the Lakers on Monday, Maxey raved about James’ longevity. He then shared a story from his time spent working out with the four-time NBA champion.

The Sixers star said he showed up 30 minutes early to one of his early-morning workout sessions with James. So, to make sure he wouldn’t be outdone, James arrived an hour early to their next workout:

“The workout was at 6 [a.m.], I get there early, like always at 5:30 [a.m.] strict. Next time we work out at 6 [a.m.], he was there at five o’clock,” Maxey said.

“When I walked in, he was in a full sweat. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘I can’t let you beat me to the gym.’ And I was like, ‘You’re insane.’”

(0:46 mark below)

LeBron James suffers worst loss of career against Sixers

NBA superstars LeBron James and Joel Embiid

The Lakers’ 44-point loss to the Sixers on Monday marked the largest of LeBron James’ 21-year career. Afterward, the Lakers superstar spoke about how LA needs to make considerable changes:

“What needs to change in order for that to not happen again? A lot,” James said.

James highlighted the Lakers’ 3-point shooting struggles as the primary reason for their blowout loss:

“We got killed on the 3-point line,” James said.

“They made shots. Give them credit.”

LA shot just 7-for-28 (25.0%) from 3, while Philly shot 22-for-46 (47.8%), marking a 45-point advantage from deep.

The Sixers were led by superstar center Joel Embiid, who recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 60.0% shooting. His co-star, Tyrese Maxey, added 31 points, eight assists and five 3s on 45.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, James led the Lakers with 18 points and five assists on 66.7%. However, he failed to record a single rebound.

The loss marked the Lakers’ second in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Sixers have won two straight.

LA (10-8) will look to bounce back on Wednesday on the road against the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons (2-15). The Pistons have lost a league-leading 14 straight games.

Philly (12-5) will look to win its third straight game on Wednesday on the road against the middling New Orleans Pelicans (9-9).

