"He injured Fred on purpose" - NBA fans react to Rockets' chance to reunite Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook after Fred VanVleet's injury scare

The Houston Rockets may have to make an emergency signing as their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, suffered a devastating injury. On Monday, the veteran guard tore the ACL in his right knee during a preseason camp in the Bahamas.VanVleet is now expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. This opens a guard's spot on the Rockets roster, and Houston's one of the best options right now will be to sign Russell Westbrook, who is a free agent.Westbrook became an unrestricted free agent earlier this season after rejecting his Denver Nuggets option. On Monday, a sports media outlet on X asked the community for their thoughts on Houston signing Mr. Triple Double. The fans flooded the post's comment section with their opinions.&quot;Westbrook injured Fred on purpose for this,&quot; one fan sad.Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otwLINKWestbrook injured Fred on purpose for this&quot;Yk what fuck it Russ and kd reunion would be fire,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Russ name has been slandered so much man can still ball and deserves to be on a team,&quot; one fan said.A few fans rejected the idea of Houston signing Westbrook to fill the void left by VanVleet.&quot;Give Amen Thompson the full time PG spot imo,&quot; one fan said.𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrldLINKGive Amen Thompson the full time PG spot imo&quot;Amen Thompson is there they'll be fine without Vanvleet,&quot; another fan said.&quot;No. Make Reed Sheppard the starting PG,&quot; another fan said.If the Rockets end up signing Russell Westbrook, it will be the first time he and Kevin Durant play on the same team since 2016.How impactful will signing Russell Westbrook be for the Rockets?Russell Westbrook has made a name for himself with his explosive playstyle and passing skills over the past two decades. He won the MVP award in 2017 and earned the name Mr. Triple Double for averaging a triple-double for consecutive seasons.While the former Denver Nuggets star is not a dominant force as he once was, he still brings value to a Fred VanVleet-less Houston squad. Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, proving that he can still be an incredible role player.Signing Westbrook would give the Rockets great depth in the guard department. During his time with the Nuggets, the former MVP showed no issue with playing in a bench role. This is a positive sign as Houston can use younger guards like Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard while keeping Russ as a backup.Lastly, Westbrook will bring much-needed veteran experience to the locker room, which will help the younger players learn from one of the best in recent years.