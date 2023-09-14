"He should be in jail" - Stephen A. Smith calls for NBA adopting NFL rules to penalize Kevin Porter Jr. following Kysre Gondrezick incident

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to hitting his girlfriend and former WNBA player Kysre Gonrezick. She filed the charges following the alleged domestic violence incident at a hotel in New York City.

She told police that Porter Jr. punched her in the face repeatedly with a closed fist, which caused a cut above her right eye as well as bruising and pain to her face. Prosecutors say he hit her until she fled to the hallway covered in blood. Hospital testing showed she had a fractured vertebra in her neck.

ESPN and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith discussed the incident on his podcast. He had a strong take on what the Rockets should do regarding the disgraced player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He should be in jail,” Smith said. “Not only should he be in jail, it should be announced that he is no longer of the Houston Rockets effective immediately."

Smith went on to say that it should not even be a decision the team has to make. He thinks the NBA should have the same rules regarding domestic violence as the NFL.

In the NFL, a team bans a player immediately when charged with domestic violence until the investigation is finished, even if the court system has not proven the player to be guilty yet.

Expand Tweet

“The NBA should adopt the NFL’s rule as it pertains to literally prohibiting you from participating or wearing an NBA uniform, being inside an NBA arena, playing on an NBA basketball court until the investigation is complete,” Smith said.

Smith did not take the accusations lightly. He knows the incident was alleged but still thinks Porter Jr. should be punished accordingly and immediately.

“You can’t even be accused of what the hell this man has been accused of. It’s not an accident that the cops took him out on that perp walk in cuffs,” Smith said.

What’s next for Kevin Porter Jr.?

The Houston Rockets could waive Porter Jr. There is a contract in his clause due to previous off-the-court issues that only this next season of his deal is guaranteed. If the Rockets waive him before the season, he will be owed $16.9 million of his $72.6 million extension.

Expand Tweet

Porter Jr. was released on $75,000 bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty. He is due back in court on October 16. He was also ordered to stay away from Gonrezick.

The Rockets guard will have to go through the legal process. Houston has yet to announce any change in the guard’s status with the team.