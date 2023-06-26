“He just has a certain swagger” – Hollywood actress Zendaya believes Olivier-Maxence Prosper will be 2023-24 NBA ROTY

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was drafted No. 24 overall by the Sacramento Kings and was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft. At 6' 8", Prosper can defend the perimeter well and create offense by attacking the basket.

Hollywood actress Zendaya Coleman has some praise for the rookie. She reckons Prosper could be a contender to win the Rookie of the Year award. Zendaya reportedly had this to say about Prosper:

“He just has a certain swagger to him & in the way he plays. He’s so fun to watch, & it’s hard to imagine anyone else winning ROTY this year”

Zendaya allegedly said that Prosper is her favorite NBA Player given how he plays. Some fans had an interesting reaction to that:

Zendaya's support for Prosper seems reasonable, given the latter's performances. Prosper played for the Golden Eagles, where he won both the Big East regular season title and conference tournament.

During that time, Prosper played 36 games and averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 51.2% shooting.

While Prosper was ranked 56th by ESPN in their mock draft, his prospects increased after the first scrimmage at the combine, where he scored 21 points in 22 minutes with seven rebounds, one block and one steal. That elevated his draft rankings to a late first-round pick.

Whether or not Olivier-Maxence Prosper can win the ROTY remains to be seen. It might be a bit of wishful thinking on Zedaya's part as of now, given that the season has not even kicked off.

Additionally, despite Prosper's skill set, he would have to improve his game significantly to win the ROTY over other players in his draft class like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Who is Zendaya's favorite NBA Player?

Zendaya has been an active NBA fan over the years. Recently, she said that Olivier-Maxence Prosper is her favorite NBA player.

However, in the past, Zendaya has had another favorite player in the league. At the moment, it's uncertain who her true favorite player, is but it used to be Stephen Curry. Zendaya has also said in the past that she's a Kobe Bryant fan.

In the following tweet, Zendaya made clear that she supports the Warriors. Zendaya has been an active Warriors fan over the years and has shown support for the team on Twitter on multiple occasions,

Zendaya has also attended Warriors games alongside Tom Holland to support her beloved team.

Despite being a Kobe Bryant fan, Zendaya said about her favorite NBA player:

"Currently, Steph Curry."

It seems that Zendaya has expressed the most support for Steph Curry, and he was her favorite player recently. With recent reports about her claiming Olivier-Maxene Prosper as her favorite player, fans will need more clarity.

