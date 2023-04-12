"He just sort of disappeared"- Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson needed to be on his own during his two-year absence from the NBA

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 2.4 APG in 69 games this season. He saw action just 32 times for the Golden State Warriors last year after returning from two devastating injuries.

Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ multi-titled coach, had this to say about Thompson during his two-year stint on the sidelines (via The Athletic):

“He just sort of disappeared.”

Klay Thompson averaged 20 PPG as a starter on a championship team AFTER tearing both his ACL and Achilles.



Klay Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Prior to the said injury, “Killa Klay” rarely missed games. He was the Bay Area team’s resident iron man.

Thompson’s torn ACL forced him to stay out of the limelight, even away from Rick Celebrini, Golden State’s director of sports medicine and performance.

The four-time, who diligently worked on his rehabilitation, suffered another brutal injury in November 2020. Thompson tore his right Achilles while working out.

Here’s Thompson on his interaction with Celebrini after the injuries:

“I tried to go off on my own and do my own thing, seek out my own thing. That backfired. Very badly. So I came crawling back to Rick. Very apologetic.”

The Golden State Warriors initially planned to let Klay Thompson play on Christmas Day in 2021. Rick Celebrini eventually changed his return date to January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The shooting guard shocked the home crowd with a thunderous dunk over two Cleveland players in the second quarter of that game.

After the Warriors captured the 2023 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson quickly sought out Rick Celebrini before celebrating with his teammates.

Heading into this season, Thompson was a little out of shape as he didn’t do much preseason preparation. “Game 6 Klay” wanted to get over the mental hump of injuring his right achilles while working out before the start of training camp.

Despite criticisms from basketball analysts such as Charles Barkley for his terrible start this season, Thompson has steadily improved. Steph Curry’s backcourt partner seems to have found his groove and shooting touch.

Klay Thompson will be crucial for the Golden State Warriors to repeat as champs

Klay Thompson started the 2022-23 season shooting in the mid-20s with his three-pointers. He finished the regular season hitting 41.2% on 10.6 attempts per game from behind the arc.

“Killa Klay” hit 301 trifectas this season, the most he’s ever made in his career. His previous best was 276 triples, which he accomplished during the 2015-16 season.

The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Sacramento will have home-court advantage as the third-seeded team in the Western Conference.

In his last five games against the Kings, Thompson has averaged 18.6 PPG on 45.9% shooting, including a blistering 46.8% from deep.

In last year’s playoffs, Klay Thompson averaged 19.0 PPG on 42.9% efficiency, including 38.5% from behind the arc.

A more consistent Thompson will be a big plus working in the Golden State Warriors’ favor as they try to defend their championship.

