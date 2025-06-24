"He just wanna be closer to Aja Wilson" - NBA fans go wild as Lakers emerge as frontrunners for Bam Adebayo sweepstakes

The LA Lakers are actively looking to strengthen their frontcourt this offseason, with a strong focus on acquiring a starting-caliber center. One name that stands out is three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, who would be a seamless fit alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, helping to address the Lakers’ ongoing issues with size and interior defense.

A trade for Adebayo remains highly unlikely, given the Miami Heat's strong commitment to keeping their franchise cornerstone and the Lakers' limited cap flexibility. Despite that, odds released by Sportsbook Bovada have surprisingly listed the Lakers as favorites to land the star big man in a potential blockbuster move.

Bam Adebayo is currently under a lucrative three-year, $166 million contract with the Heat, keeping him in Miami through the 2028–29 season. Still, as soon as Bovada’s odds surfaced, social media lit up with speculation and fan reactions to the possibility of Adebayo donning the purple and gold.

"He just wanna be closer to Aja," fan said.

𝕭 @brandibrielle LINK He just wanna be closer to Aja

Another fan said:

Maurice Louis @Maurice3p LINK Bam wants to be closer to A'ja Wilson

A fan commented:

MrFantastic824 B.A.B.G. @mrfantastic824 LINK Bam is not the answer for a team that has a strong chance of running into Denver or OKC in the playoffs. He's solid but unless they move him to the 4 he's not gonna cut it.

Another fan commented:

Azul 🐎💙 @ZulOffAPerc LINK Knecht, Reaves, 3 1sts for Bam is the only way I see this trade happening

A user wrote:

Graceful🦈 @upbilssed LINK We don’t want another LeBron

Another user wrote:

JustinTheMind ✨ @Justin_The_Mind LINK Give us Luka and you can have him 🤣 if not then it ain’t happening.

Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson reportedly started dating last year

Rumors of a relationship between Bam Adebayo and WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson first began circulating during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the two were seen together on multiple occasions. However, the pair chose not to publicly confirm their romance at the time.

It wasn’t until the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend that Wilson officially put the speculation to rest, confirming her relationship with the Miami Heat center. Since then, the couple has been seen showing support for one another, with Adebayo even wearing Wilson’s signature shoe during an NBA game.

Most recently, Adebayo playfully reacted to Wilson’s pregame look when the reigning WNBA MVP arrived at the Indiana Fever game on Sunday in a striking outfit. Taking to Threads, the Heat star shared a cheeky post with the caption, “Big Steppa,” poking fun at his partner’s bold fashion choice.

