"He knows why you win and why you lose" - Hornets head coach Steve Clifford discusses his relationship with Michael Jordan

After Kenny Atkinson decided to stay with the Golden State Warriors, Michael Jordan had a clear decision on his hands. The new Charlotte Hornets' new coach will either be Mike D'Antoni or Steve Clifford.

Jordan is perhaps not a big fan of D'Antoni's run-and-gun brand of basketball. He had a prior relationship with Clifford. Steve Clifford served as the coach of the Hornets from 2013 to 2018. The Hornets made a couple of appearances in the playoffs, losing in the first round both times.

Clifford spoke about his relationship with Jordan on ESPN's "The Woj Pod," talking about Michael Jordan's value to the team:

"He was such a ferocious competitor, obviously winner, he can be intimidating for sure, but what I always point to people, if you watch the documentary is all of the clips of him in practice, him on the bench when they talk to players was always a technique, something about where the ball was gonna go, right? And that's how he is as an owner.

"That's why to me, I think we've always gotten along well. He likes to come in and talk basketball and it's never just generic effort based stuff ... I actually think it's a huge advantage because he knows why you win and why you lose ... He understands that coaches are busy, so when he calls, it's meaningful"

Jordan's success as a player has yet to translate as an owner. While any team's success is primarily based on its players and coaching staff, Jordan's team has been subpar for nearly a decade.

How far can Michael Jordan's Hornets go as presently constructed?

With LaMelo Ball leading the team, the Hornets hope to be more competitive.

Miles Bridges' situation remains contentious with him officially being charged with "felony domestic violence."

The Hornets have made some moves in the offseason, but it seems unlikely they will contend for the playoffs this season. Their most noteworthy signing, Cody Martin, returns on a four-year, $31 million contract.

