“He lacks an experience to help those 3 work collectively” - NBA analyst says 2x MVP is on the hot seat following Kevin Durant’s decision to stay with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are coming into the 2022-23 NBA season with high expectations after managing to hold on to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NBA player Jay Williams said coach Steve Nash will be under enormous pressure to deliver results in the upcoming season.

Williams said Nash will have to handle the personalities of the Big 3 in Brooklyn and convince them to play together to produce winning basketball.

"Oh wow, Steve Nash is on the hot, hot, hot seat! Because it was only two weeks ago that Kevin Durant have Joe Tsai by saying, 'Hey, look, I will come back if Steve Nash and Sean Marks are not here.'

"Now Steve Nash being here, what position does that put him in? I still do not think Steve Nash is the answer. I do believe that he lacks an experience to help those three work collectively together," Jay Williams said.

Steve Nash got the coaching job last season, despite his lack of coaching experience. It was reported that KD and Kyrie Irving wanted the Nets to hire Nash.

Durant reportedly wanted Nash gone, as evidenced by his ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. The Slim Reaper reportedly asked Joe Tsai to fire Sean Marks (general manager) and Steve Nash or to trade him. However, neither of those things came to fruition.

Nash's ability to make in-game decisions and changes have been criticized. The Nets' success will largely depend upon his improved coaching.

Why did Kevin Durant offer an ultimatum?

Kevin Durant offering an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was a surprise. This behavior could have been a ploy to force his way out of the Nets organization. However, Durant only received criticism for the tactic.

The ultimatum could also have been Durant genuinely wanting Steve Nash and Sean Marks fired. Seans Marks' decision not to offer Irving a new contract may have irked Durant, given their close relationship.

The Slim Reaper is staying put for now. The Brooklyn Nets put out a statement earlier this week saying that KD had come in accordance with the organization to move forward together.

