"He a laker": Underrated Chinese center discovered by fans as Rob Pelinka watches Klutch client show out

Chinese center Hansen Yang is generating buzz ahead of the NBA draft next month. Some fans believe the LA Lakers are eyeing him as team general manager Rob Pelinka was present during the Klutch pro day in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Pelinka was among the NBA executives present at the pre-draft pro day to check out young prospects, including 7'1" Yang, who has been impressing many scouts.

Fans made their thoughts known on Yang and him possibly landing with the Lakers on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hansen Yang connected to Klutch now??? He a Laker fs," one suggested, alluding to the Lakers' connection to Rich Paul's Klutch through superstar LeBron James.

"I been saying all year I hope the Lakers are keeping a close eye on Hansen Yang," a user pointed out.

"Man I’d really really love for the Lakers to get Hansen Yang and Yaxel Lendeborg, it’s giving me shades of Dwight and Maxi 2022," a comment said.

"Knowing how tight Rob is with Rich, pushing Yang to the Lakers would seem like a natural move, especially if the kid ends up being a player. There's a lot to like from him and he's only 19-years old," a fan offered.

"7’2” Chinese prospect Hansen Yang is every guard’s dream big man — it’s easy to see he models his game after the Joker," another user said, comparing Yang to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

"Lakers gotta move up and take him I don't care who we trade," a fan laid down.

"Does he complement luka thats the question," another brought forth.

Yang, 19, is a member of the Chinese national team and plays for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese league.

Among his strong suits at this stage of his development is his passing and playmaking ability despite his size, low-post scoring, footwork, soft touch and rebounding ability. The things he still needs to work on as per scouting reports, include shooting, his vertical and overall defensive abilities.

Lakers looking to address big man woes

The LA Lakers possibly adding a big man like Hansen Yang is not surprising with their lack of ceiling eventually ending their campaign this season. It is something they are looking to address this offseason.

Team president for basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka highlighted it in the team press conference after its season ended in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Lakers executive said:

"We know this offseason, one of our primary goals is going to be to add size in our frontcourt at the center position."

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Getty

The Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade back in February but had to let go of starting center Anthony Davis. While they had continued success after, finishing third in the West with a 50-32 record, they found the going tough in the first-round against the bigger Minnesota Timberwolves and was bumped out in the race.

