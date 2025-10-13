"He is leaving Milwaukee sooner or later": NBA fans react as Giannis Antetokounmpo looks frustrated while coaching up Myles Turner

Giannis Antetokounmpo played his first game alongside new teammate Myles Turner on Sunday after years of battles against the former Pacers center. The Bucks endured a significant price to pry Turner away from their rivals after waiving and stretching Damian Lillard, who was owed $103 million.While Turner appears to be an excellent replacement for the departed Brook Lopez, it seemed like he and Antetokounmpo had some difficulties in their debut game. A viral moment during Sunday's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bulls saw the two-time MVP coaching up Turner. It seemed like Antetokounmpo was frustrated about something he had noticed about Turner's positioning. At first, the new Bucks center seemed to agree, but there may have been a slight misunderstanding between the duo.Here's the video:NBA fans didn't waste much time reading into the video. Some believed this was Antetokounmpo's final straw with the Bucks, while others joked that he was calling out Turner for his flaws. Here are the top reactions:Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNetsLINKMyles Turner looking at Giannis like I'm the Captain Now Giannis looking at Turner - why did they get this guy 😂 Antetokoumpo is leaving Milwaukee sooner or laterAlexander @Yanited_sznLINKGiannis seen screaming at his players 😱😱. Is this a sign he wants out?!!?Hana 🏀 @HanaHoopsLINKBros had it with this team now he gotta coach them too 💀ColtsFan @PacersColts_FanLINK“YOU NEED TO REBOUND!!!! WHY ARE YOU NOT REBOUNDING! YOU ARE THE CENTER!”Boom Baby Unhinged @Pan_the_ManLINKit’s over before it startedindyfan @indysportsfan0LINKdude is begging myles turner to grab a rebound😭Bucks reportedly believe they can challenge at the summit with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles TurnerThe Bucks have no intentions of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. After reports emerged on Wednesday that they offered the Knicks an exclusive window to negotiate a deal to land Antetokounmpo in the offseason, other teams checked with Milwaukee for the two-time MVP. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Bucks rejected any requests straight away. Windhorst claimed the Bucks believe in their new core with Antetokounmpo and Turner as the two best players.&quot;No matter what it looks like and how they stack up to the other teams, the Bucks believe with Myles Turner and Giannis and other returning players, they can be a contender in the East,&quot; Windhorst said during Sunday's halftime report during Bucks vs. Bulls.The Bucks have focused on surrounding Antetokounmpo with players who fit rather than pursuing star depth. The Damian Lillard fit didn't work out as expected, and there were no other All-Star caliber players on the market. Myles Turner, in this case, because of his shooting and shot-blocking ability, was a perfect frontcourt partner for Antetokounmpo.Not only that, he also brings playoff pedigree, coming off a finals run. Turner was on the Pacers team for the past two years that knocked out Antetokounmpo's Bucks in the first round.Also read: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to $4,400,000,000 Franchise With Former All-Star