Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to $4,400,000,000 Franchise With Former All-Star

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have again taken center stage in the marketplace. Shams Charania's report from Wednesday stirred the pot regarding Antetokounmpo's bleak future in Milwaukee after the Bucks exclusively negotiated with the Knicks over a trade.

Those talks didn't materialize, but they reopened the possibility of Antetokounmpo chasing his second championship elsewhere. The star's comments the next day didn't end speculation, either. Antetokounmpo committed himself to the Bucks, but said he could change his mind six or seven months later.

The ball is in the Bucks' organization's court and Antetokounmpo's supporting cast to ensure he doesn't feel this way closer to the trade deadline. However, there's uncertainty over Milwaukee's chances in the East. Barring Myles Turner's addition, the Bucks haven't made other new marquee acquisitions in the offseason.

They have lost star power after waiving Damian Lillard to make space for Turner. The other pieces that returned are all from last year. With just one first-round pick to trade and not many players that come off as assets worth trading, the Bucks may not make more moves if things go south.

Should that happen, Giannis Antetokounmpo might consider his options. According to Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo and his agent are valuing realistic landing spots, involving teams that have the assets to trade for him.

That said, we designed a mock trade proposal that might entice all parties involved.

Giannis Antetokounmpo heads up north to Toronto alongside Scottie Barnes

The Raptors appear to be among the teams with enough assets to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo without involving a third team. They have picks, contracts and enticing prospects, which is the combination the Bucks might look for in an Antetokounmpo trade.

The Raptors, valued at $4,400,000,000 (per Forbes), have faded against the competition since their fairytale championship run in 2019. The core around Barnes seemingly lacks punch. If Antetokounmpo were to wishlist them, it would probably be the move that puts them back among the league's elite.

Here's a trade proposal that might work out for both teams:

Raptors receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Gary Harris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Tyler Smith

Bucks receive:

Brandon Ingram

RJ Barrett

Collin Murray-Boyles

Gradey Dick

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick swap

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick

2032 first-round pick

2026 second-round pick (via LAL)

2027 second-round pick

The Raptors add pieces like Portis and Harris in the deal, who have skillsets that fit around Antetokounmpo and address some of the spacing concerns with the two-time MVP alongside Barnes.

The Bucks, meanwhile, add tradeable pieces in Ingram and Barrett, who they can roster until the offseason and move later. They can retain 20-year-old Murray-Boyles and 21-year-old Dick, two lottery picks, who can be part of their new timeline.

A haul of five first-round and two second-round picks for the price of not securing a blue-chip prospect seems worth it. They can potentially add more to their draft chest by moving Ingram and Barrett in the future.

