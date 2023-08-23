"He left for a month": LeBron James' former Cavs teammate vanished in 2016 but reappeared to score in Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a historic run in 2016 that culminated in them becoming the NBA champions. They were the first team ever to come back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. It was also the Cavs' first NBA title.

Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, who were members of the Cavaliers squad that beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, talked about the 2016 season in their podcast Road Trippin' along with co-host Allie Clifton.

Clifton said to Jefferson and Frye:

"Truth or trash, if a company, production company remade your 2016 season it would be north of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes."

To which Channing Frye responded:

"Oh it would be 90%, 90% because we had so many f***ing weirdos on this team and the dynamics are crazy."

Frye started naming a few players that had funny habits before Jefferson jumped in to ask:

" Do you know who is the most forgotten person on the Cavs team?"

Both former players exclaimed Mo Williams' name in unison. Frye then said:

"He left for a month and didn't tell nobody!"

Jefferson added:

"And then he plays in the Finals and actually hits some buckets..."

Williams was in the final year of his playing days in the NBA as he never joined another team after LeBron James led the Cavs to an NBA Title. During that season, he averaged 8.2 points per game as a role player coming off the bench.

In the Finals, Williams averaged 1.5 points. He scored two in Game 7, four in Game 6, and three in Game 3.

Mo Williams was also a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers when LeBron James left for the Miami Heat

Mo Williams standing behind LeBron James after winning the 2016 NBA Finals

During the 2010 NBA off-season, LeBron James had a televised special on ESPN called "The Decision." In it, he announced that he would be leaving his hometown team to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the infamous big three in Miami.

This left many people in his hometown heartbroken and angry, including his former teammates Mo Williams who at the time was the starting point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams even made several tweets regarding LeBron's decision.

Later on in the season, an incident occurred wherein Williams was approached during pre-game warm-ups by LeBron for a handshake but the Cavs point guard simply ignored him.

The two would eventually make up and would once again become teammates on the Cavaliers, where they would win an NBA Title together.

Since then, James and Williams have remained friends and are reportedly still in touch with the latter stating:

"We've been in touch. He's a busy man, and so am I. I mean, we don't hang out and grab a beer all the time, but we're in constant contact, and we have a real genuine respect for each other."

While LeBron has continued to play in the NBA, Williams has switched to coaching. He is currently the head coach of his hometown university, Jackson State.

