“Razzmatazz hop skiddily-doo” – LeBron James once deadpan answered comical question about Luka Doncic

Even superstars like LeBron James are impressed with the offensive game that Luka Doncic possesses. Since entering the NBA as the third pick in 2018, the Slovenian star has captivated those who have the privilege of watching him play.

Even way back during Doncic's rookie and sophomore years, he was already providing fans with jaw-dropping highlights as he filled the stat sheet night after night. He regularly pulled off incredible moves on the hardwood that were borderline impossible, which left his defenders dumbfounded.

Coaches, players and the media were all wondering how the 6-foot-7 guard could be stopped. So, prior to a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers in November 2019, a reporter tried to get an answer from LeBron James on how his team can slow down Doncic.

Like many others, the reporter, Scoops Callahan, seemed to have no idea how to refer to the young star's game so he ridiculously asked James:

"How do you and your hard-boiled cagers from Lakerland plan to put the lid on Luka Doncic and his razzmatazz, hop skiddily-doo?"

Without missing a beat, the four-time NBA champion ridiculously, albeit in a dead pan manner, replied:

"I don't know if we can stop the razzskazz- skiddily-doo but we can make it tough on both of them. Two great talents, and hopefully we come through with a victory."

This hilarious interaction showcased the lighter side of interactions between players and the media. Scoops Callahan, the 1920s style reporter actually has a reputation of pranking athletes and coaches with hilarious questions such as this one.

Luka Doncic could be the next biggest star after LeBron James

The four-time MVP is almost 40 years old and it is fair to think that he is approaching retirement. Once that happens, the league will be searching for their next biggest star and the Slovenian Boy Wonder looks ready to take that title.

Much like LeBron James, Doncic is a multi-dimensional player on offense. Both players have incredible vision and tremendous IQ that allows them to lead the team but they are set apart through the style that they score points.

Despite some similarities, the Mavs point guard has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to take the title as the biggest superstar in the league once James is retired.

The good thing is that he is already considered to potentially become one of the greats and he is only 24 years of age. His game will continue to develop and at the rate that he is going, he might just be able to reach the level of LeBron James.

Only time will tell if this will indeed be the case, but fans have very good reason to be optimistic.

