Watch: Luka Doncic lures in 5 opposition players only to dish out a mind-boggling behind-the-back pass

The Slovenian national team is playing hometown superstar Luka Doncic in the FIBA World Cup 2023 with the hopes that the Dallas Mavericks superstar will bring them to the upper echelons of international basketball. So far, Doncic appears to be doing this pretty well.

During their tune-up game against Japan, Luka led his team to a decisive 103-68 victory. In typical fashion, the four-time all-star stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in addition to providing the fans with captivating highlights.

The highlight below shows what happened during the game's third quarter as Slovenia dissected Japan on their way to a dominant win:

You can see that the 6-foot-7 combo guard getting hounded by the defense on his way to the hoop. Instead of forcing his way into a tough shot, Luka performed a no-look behind-the-back pass that led to an open three-pointer in the corner for his teammate Jakob Cebasek.

Highlights as such have earned him the monicker "Luka Magic." The Slovenian Team can only hope that these highlights translate into wins in the World Cup.

Luka Doncic continues to captivate the basketball world with his talents

Luka Doncic playing for the Dallas Mavericks

Doncic rose to international stardom at nineteen when he was picked third overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2018 NBA draft. He never got a chance to suit up for the team that drafted him originally as he was immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks for fellow guard Trae Young.

As a rookie, Luka averaged 21.2 points per game, dishing six assists and grabbing 7.8 rebounds. These numbers gave him the chance to grab the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, earning him millions of fans worldwide.

He became famous for leading his team with triple doubles while hitting near-impossible shots and threading the needle with captivating no-look passes.

Doncic possesses an offensive game that transcends comprehension as he seems to confuse NBA defenses on a nightly basis.

The Mavs are hopeful they have found the next European superstar who will lead them to championship glory after Germany's Dirk Nowitzki in 2011.

While last season was a disappointment for Luka and the Mavericks as they failed to reach the playoffs, the team and its fans continue to hope -- Luka's game is still improving, perhaps giving him and his team a shot at the championship.

Luka shows promise and looks ready to lead the Sloenian Team to an international title.

