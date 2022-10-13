“He let these lights get to him…I never critiqued his fathering” – Former NBA champion clarifies his critiques on LaVar Ball, appreciates a Black father providing a stage for his sons

Former NBA player Matt Barnes had a chance to give out his reasoning for his past comments about LaVar Ball. As one of the most vocal athletes of this generation, he commended Ball's way of raising NBA players.

On Shannon Sharpe's podcast, "Club Shay Shay," Barnes cleared things up over saying, in 2019, that Ball was on his way to spoiling LaMelo Ball's career.

According to Barnes, it was purely out of being an NBA analyst. Barnes has said that he respects LaVar Ball and his intentions towards his sons in previous interviews.

"I think there's a misconception that people think I don't like him or appreciate what he did," Barnes said. "Come on, man, a Black father, to get his kids to where he even got him, to even have a chance, I commend him for it.

"When I started critiquing him, it was because I felt like he let these lights get to him. He became the star instead of his sons that were the actual up-and-coming stars. I never critiqued his fathering or anything like that. I think what he did was one hell of a job."

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay



"I commend Lavar Ball, he did a hell of a job. Hopefully I can be just like him from the standpoint of helping my kids get there." @Matt_Barnes22 on @Lavarbigballer having 3 sons in the NBA:"I commend Lavar Ball, he did a hell of a job. Hopefully I can be just like him from the standpoint of helping my kids get there." .@Matt_Barnes22 on @Lavarbigballer having 3 sons in the NBA:"I commend Lavar Ball, he did a hell of a job. Hopefully I can be just like him from the standpoint of helping my kids get there." https://t.co/5rFGAbkLKk

There was some truth to his comments regarding the Ball brothers. Right now, LaVar Ball seems to have stepped away from the spotlight. It's a good strategy to let his sons take over the limelight.

So far, Ball has become somewhat of a basketball prophet. His prediction of all his sons making it to the NBA has come true. Lonzo Ball is with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year $85 million deal. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both with the Charlotte Hornets.

Can all Ball brothers be stars in the NBA?

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Playing in the NBA with someone you grew up with is something of a privilege. Some families get to experience it by having their siblings make it to the league.

A lot of brothers have made the league, but not everyone has found success.

The Wilkins brothers (Dominique and Gerald), the King brothers (Bernard and Albert), the Van Arsdales (Tom and Dick), the Curry brothers (Stephen and Seth) are among the best. The Berry brothers (Brent, Jon and Drew) are the sons of Hall of Famer Rick Berry. And perhaps the Gasol brothers, Pau and Marc, in particular, have been able to star.

As of now, all three Ball brothers are in the league, but just who among them can be a star?

Lonzo is the oldest Ball brother and was drafted by the LA Lakers with the second pick in 2017. He's had a decent career, but most people think he was drafted too high. Could he be a star? Not with his injuries.

LiAngelo had the toughest path to the league. He went undrafted in 2018 and was just recently signed to a non-guaranteed contract by the Hornets.

So far, only LaMelo Ball, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year and an All-Star last season, has found individual success in the NBA. He'll probably carry a ton of weight for his older brother's basketball career.

Poll : 0 votes