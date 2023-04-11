“He would not let me be down on myself” - Shaquille O'Neal on the influence of his stepfather on his legendary basketball career

Shaquille O’Neal had one of the most dominant careers in NBA history. Most fans assume that O’Neal’s success came naturally to him given his massive 7-foot-1 size. However, according to O’Neal, his early years in basketball were a struggle until his stepfather Phillip Arthur Harrison rounded him into shape.

During an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” last year, O’Neal spoke about the influence of his stepfather on his legendary basketball career. O’Neal first explained how the first 10 years of his basketball journey were hindered by his awkward frame:

“My first 10 years of basketball I wasn’t even thought of as being a star,” O’Neal said.

“It was, ‘No way, he can’t, do it like this, what are you doing, clumsy, can’t shoot.’ … So most of that time for me and most of my career period was about fighting and just overcoming certain obstacles.”

O’Neal then explained how his stepfather’s tough love and support helped him grow his confidence as a basketball player. The big man added that this also led him to learn how to dunk, something that he previously couldn’t do at all:

“But the creator of the Shaq program, Sergeant Phillip Arthur Harrison, he told me all this stuff would happen. Even when I didn’t believe it because I was listening to everybody else. He would not let me be down on myself. His favorite saying was, ‘Man up soldier.’ … And then I just started changing my thought process.

“I would go when nobody’s looking and I’d pick up a rock and I’d dunk it. ‘Ooh, maybe I can.’ Then I’d pick up a tennis ball, ‘Ooh.’ When nobody’s looking I’d dunk a volleyball, ‘Ooh.’ Then I started dunking a basketball.”

Shaquille O’Neal on his stepfather’s physical discipline

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and his stepfather Phillip Arthur Harrison

Later on in the podcast, Shaquille O’Neal spoke about his stepfather’s physical discipline toward him. O’Neal first explained that it was a good thing as it made him who he is today:

“He used to disciplinarian touch me up. Not a bad thing, I needed that and I’m glad he did because it’s the reason I’m here today."

O’Neal then recalled a time when his stepfather called him out and smacked him for trying to mimic NBA stars in one of his basketball games:

“He said, ‘Yo man, what the hell are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m working on my Dr. J, my Magic.’ Whap! ‘Ain’t no Dr. J, ain’t no Magic. Be the Shaq.’ So now boom, you’re not allowed to cry."

O’Neal then explained that his stepfather’s actions made him so angry that it led him to dominate the game even more:

“I’m so mad at him that I’m dunking, and when I’m dunking I’m just trying to rip the rim down. We were watching the tape and I was sitting in there, I’m like, ‘Yo man, you smacked me up in front of everybody, I don’t want to talk to you.’ He said, ‘Look at this, don’t look at the dunk. Look at the team, look at the bench, look at the crowd.’

“So that’s why every time I try to dunk, I got my legs up and I’m trying to rip the rim down because it’s not that I’m trying to show power, I want you to show fear. So when you show fear, now I know that I got you.”

Finally, Shaquille O’Neal added that he wishes he could thank his stepfather as he never told him thank you enough times before he passed away:

“He passed away about eight, nine, 10 years ago, but I never told him thank you enough."

